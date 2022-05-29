French hoverboard inventor Franky Zapata had a rare accident during a demonstration, this Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

The French Jetpack inventor and daredevil Franky Zapata reassured fans that he was "fine" after last being seen falling out of the air into lake Biscarosse on Saturday.



The inventor of the "Flyboard" - a jet propelled platform - was taking part in a demonstration at the small lake near Bordeaux when he began spinning out of control. The former jetski champion fell over 15 metres, in front of horrified crowds, reported Le Figaro.

Crash impressionnant de @frankyzapata aujourd’hui au meeting aérien de #biscarrosse Heureusement il est tombé dans l’eau et devrait s’en sortir je l’espère sans trop de soucis. #frankyzapata #biscarrosse #crash pic.twitter.com/SjWbGOp74W — Alex (@Alex170346741) May 28, 2022

"It was fortunate he fell into the water," tweeted one bystander who shared video of the incident. Emergency services were called but Zapata was quick to reassure the bystanders that he was not injured.

He took to social media shortly after the accident to thank those that rescued him from the lake.



Apparently in good humour, he tweeted that the accident was a "reminder that humans are not birds and if we are not at our best, gravity wins."

He did not go into specifics around what caused Saturday's crash.

The accident was an uncharacteristic wobble from the 45 year old. In 2019 he made history using his flyboard to cross the English Channel.

After a failed first attempt and a botched refuelling, the inventor crossed the 33km sea in under 21 minutes reaching speeds of over 160 km an hour.

The daredevil makes regular appearances on the kerosene-powered pack and "jet platform", including a demonstration in Paris for the Bastille day National Holiday.

Zapata won praise from the French President Emmanuel Macron who said he felt "pride" for the "innovative" contraption, which flew over the Champs Elysees.