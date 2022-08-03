Hawiian Airlines passengers were surprised when Jason Momoa was pushing the refreshments trolley. Photo / TikTok

It's not every day Aquaman is handing out refreshments from the trolley.

Passengers aboard a recent Hawaiian Airways flight were surprised to see the 6' 4" film star, Jason Momoa posing as an attendant.

TikTok user Kylee shared the video after a family member had been on the flight.

"My aunty sent me this vid, I just thought I'd share," she teased.

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times, with plenty of those expressing their jealousy in the comments.

"This would be the best day of my life," wrote one.

"I'd push my service button every 10 minutes," wrote another, wishing they could summon the hunk.

The Hawaiian actor was dressed for the occasion wearing a black-beaded Kukui nut lei around his neck and a pink hibiscus flower behind his left ear.

Many disappointed commentators said that this meant that the star was spoken for romantically. Others said it was a sign Aquaman didn't want a plane-load of thirsty passengers hitting on him.

Jason Momoa Actor and Advocate on Oceans, attends the UN Ocean Conference Portugal. Photo / File

The movie star's drinking water company Mananalu - which he founded in 2019 - recently partnered with Hawaiian Airlines.

The publicity stunt was to promote the company's new recyclable aluminium bottles, which the carrier was using to replace plastic onboard.

Since April the airline has been using the 500ml bottle across premium cabin classes flying long-haul.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Hawaiian Airlines. Together we're reducing single-use plastic bottles on flights and removing plastic from our oceans. It's perfect brand alignment," David Cuthbert, CEO of Mananalu, said earlier this year.