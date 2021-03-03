Japanese billionaire seeks eight to join him on SpaceX moon flight

Dear Moon: The first private moon mission is giving seats away. Photo / Supplied, DearMoon

There is a world-wide callout for guests on an historic trip to space.

Japanese billionaire and fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is looking for eight members of the public to join him on what will be the first private flight to the moon.

The Dear Moon mission is set to launch in 2023, with space for 12 passengers aboard. Eight of which are being given away for free.

Maezawa - also known as MZ – bought all seats aboard SpaceX's proposed private moon mission and immediately promised to share the adventure with the public.

"I bought all the seats so it will be a private ride," he said.

Yusaku Maezawa holds a replica of the Space X Starship, on which he invites members of the public to join him. Photo / Getty Images

Initially promising to select a crew of artists to join him, the plan was to use the voyage to create extra-planetary "art" to share the once-in-a-lifetime experience with as many people as possible.

However on Wednesday, the magnate released a "pretty significant update" to his plans for picking crew.

Watch this video to learn more about the selection process. It also contains a special message from @elonmusk #dearMoon



↓Check the full versionhttps://t.co/i3ucR6BB44 pic.twitter.com/B3d8g0JvvP — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 2, 2021

Recording himself at home, in-front of a painting of flying cranes by the 16th century painter Hasegawa Tōhaku, MZ issued a "challenge to would be crew mates."

"I'm inviting you to join me on this mission," he said. "Eight of you from around the world."

Via an open entry via the mission website, MZ said he had only two conditions for would be guests on the private moon mission.

Firstly, he asked that crew members use the space trip to pursue the thing they love.

"Whatever activity or occupation you do, you must use the trip to space to push that envelope."

The first pop song recorded in space, perhaps? Cooking a zero-gravity meal?

Secondly, the crew and their talents must work as an ensemble. MZ said he would be picking a crew whose talents compliment each other. "Your skills must enhance and compliment other 'moon guests' and work together as a crew of 8."

The flight which is being run by SpaceX will take part on the Starship rocket and is only two years away. SpaceX owner, and friend of MZ, Elon Musk says "it will be historic."

"What's really significant about the Dear Moon mission is that it'll be the first private space mission beyond Earth orbit," said Musk. On an elliptical orbit of the moon, he said the mission will take passengers "further than any human has ever gone from planet earth.

"It will be very exiting for people to tune in and watch."

With just 2 years to go to lift-off, the Starship has had some technical difficulties getting off the ground. Tests of the SN8 and SN9 have ended in fiery explosions. The latest of these failed tests occuring earlier today.

"I'm highly confident we will reach orbit many times by 2023 and it will be safe for human transport," said Musk.

"I'm a little scared," said MZ "but I'm more curious."

"I want to see the big blue Earth with my own eyes and see the dark side of the moon."

This is not the first time the billionaire has used the rocket to court members of the public.

Last year he ran a lonely hearts advert, using the rocket to "find love".

Nearly 28,000 women applied for the mission – however the mogul called off the matchmaking contest deciding it was in bad taste.

MZ said he had "mixed feelings" about the project. The hashtag #MZ_looking_for_love met resistance online, saying that "the 'first woman' to travel to the moon" should be picked on merits other than romantic potential.

"To think that 27,722 women with earnest intentions and courage had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful to conclude and inform everyone [of] this selfish decision of mine," he said.