The former All Blacks venture on a packed French holiday in the new Bravo show Izzy and Beaver's French Connection. Photo / Supplied

Israel Dagg and Stephen Donald have taken on France before, playing the blue jersey side in international matches for the All Blacks.

However, the duo’s latest adventure sees the athletes tackling France in a different sense — on Izzy and Beaver’s French Connection, the former All Blacks throw themselves into a French holiday with a packed itinerary. The mischievous pair embark on an adventure that sees them through 16 destinations, from the storied capital of Paris to the Mediterranean marvel of Menton.

Along their trip, the two explored the historical, the hysterical and got a few good biffs of a rugby ball in. They made the trip ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2023, which starts on September 8. Appropriately, the opening game will see France come head-to-head with the New Zealand All Blacks.

However, rugby was not the core focus of Izzy and Beaver’s trip (though they certainly packed a ball in their luggage). The two share their reflections and lessons from their French holiday, relaying a few tips to NZ travellers who might be heading over for the upcoming tournament.

After exploring France, what is a destination you feel NZ travellers shouldn’t miss?

Izzy: Carcassonne was by far my favourite place... with a castle that is 2000 years old which still acts as the main centre in today’s times.

Beaver: Nice was so cool for me, and if I could pick somewhere to go back to, I’d definitely choose Nice. In fairness, it feels a lot like New Zealand with its beauty, but just in a European way.

What is a piece of local, French history you were excited or shocked to learn?

Izzy: Heading to a place called the Pont du Gard outside of Nimes was special. The Romans were very clever people and built this aqueduct 54 kms from the hills which allowed water to flow freely through the city of Nimes!

Beaver: Many moons ago, The Pope set up camp in France!

What was the biggest travel mishap that struck on your trip?

Izzy: Beaver constantly falling asleep in the car, even though he was supposedly on directions.

Beaver: Don’t get me started. Me and Izzy made errors on a daily basis! It’s all part of travelling. The biggest mishap that comes to mind is probably letting the kgs of cheese marinate in the boot… wouldn’t do that again.

What was a destination in your itinerary that surprised you?

Izzy: A place called Gordes... an amazing little town built into the side of a hill!! Spectacular!

Beaver: Any of the places we had never heard of before like Gordes and Nimes, which were relatively small villages but had these unbelievable historical stories. Incredible places with incredible history.

What was the wildest adventure you found yourselves in along the way?

Izzy: When we went to a safari park in Narbonne and Beaver got attacked by an ostrich... I’ve never seen a grown man so scared before!

Beaver: The world’s most dangerous road, which we weren’t planning on being on but we got lost and Izzy was driving… we are lucky to be still here.

What is the best meal you enjoyed together in France?

Izzy: I’m also going to take the simple route and say Poulette burgers (beef burger) and pizza.. very French I know.

Beaver: Michelin star restaurants had nothing on the chicken burger and pizza we had in Caccisson together! Simple, but top tier.

What souvenirs or snacks have you each brought home for loved ones?

Izzy: Marseille is the home of soap so Beaver and myself got to make our own soaps!

Beaver: In Nice, we also got to make handcrafted perfume to take home which was a highlight for us. [However, I’m] not sure the recipients thought so.

What is a good story that you were bursting to bring home?

Izzy: As Beaver said earlier, the day I picked up the rental car and was driving on the other side of the road! As soon as I left the car park I curved the margins! I like to blame it on the jet lag…

