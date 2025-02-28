It’s not all about St Paddy’s Day: 12 crazy-cool festivals in Ireland for 2025

Where: Dublin

Website: stpatricksfestival.ie

Dubbed as the largest celebration of Irish culture and heritage in the world, St Patrick’s Festival is the epitome of Ireland festivals. Grand, colourful and unapologetically Irish. The festival is Ireland’s official celebration of the national holiday, St Patrick’s Day. What started out as a solemn commemorative feast day for Ireland’s patron saint, St Patrick, has now turned into (arguably) the liveliest and richest Ireland festival in the world.

Every year, over half a million spectators gather to watch thousands of musicians, performers, dancers, large-scale pageants, and extravagant floats tour the streets of Dublin. This year’s theme is “Eachtraí”, the Irish word for adventures. The festival theme perfectly mirrors the adventurous spirit of Ireland and Irish people – always geared to be courageous and face any challenge. St Patrick’s festival represents this theme, from the educational workshops and cultural shows to the colourful and extravagant parades and exciting concerts. The festival’s highlight is the St Patrick’s Day Parade, a spectacular celebration right in the centre of the city.

St Patrick's Day. Photo / Getty Images

Cork International Choral Festival

When: April 30 to May 4, 2025

Where: Cork

Website: corkchoral.ie

Cork has its unique charms, from being Ireland’s foodie capital to being home to Europe’s premier international choirs. Cork’s choir programmes are revered for their high standards, diverse talents and world-class performances. Each year, the finest amateur international choirs are selected and invited to compete for the prestigious Fleischmann International Trophy, and this competition is followed by a five-day festival full of heavenly performances.

This year, the 70th Cork International Choral Festival 2025 has two distinct types of events: the national competitions where the best of the best showcase their vocal prowess, and the gala concerts where angelic voices grace the audience with beautiful vocal performances. On top of Irish talent, the festival also invites hundreds of choir singers from all over the world, garnering thousands of participants in the week-long event. The Opening Gala Concert will open the festival on April 30, while the most awaited event, the Fleischmann International Gala Concert, will take place on May 3.

International amateur choirs compete in the Cork International Choral Festival. Photo / Getty Images

International Literature Festival Dublin

When: May 16 to 25, 2025

Where: Dublin

Website: ilfdublin.com

Dublin, a Unesco City of Literature, is the perfect setting for the International Literature Festival. The event is paradise for book lovers, bringing together some of the world’s most compelling authors, thinkers, and storytellers for 10 days of readings, debates and creative workshops. From poetry slams in cosy pubs to outdoor storytelling sessions in historic gardens, ILFD creates a space where literature truly comes alive. Expect everything from thought-provoking panel discussions and writing masterclasses to immersive experiences that blend books with music, theatre and film.

Little Amal, a 3.6m-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, who represents all children fleeing war, violence and persecution, in Merrion Square at the International Literature Festival in Dublin. Photo / Getty Images

Sea Sessions

When: June, 2025 (dates TBA)

Where: Tullan Strand, Bundoran, Ireland

Website: seasessions.com

Golden beaches, waves crashing under the summer sun, and thousands of festival-goers dancing barefoot in the sand to live performances from top international and Irish artists — Sea Sessions serves all of this and more with their annual music and events festival, mixing the beauty of music and thrill of surfing and BMX.

The festival’s laid-back vibe, breathtaking coastal backdrop, and high-energy line-up make it an unmissable summer escape. But it’s not just about the music – Sea Sessions also features thrilling surf competitions, BMX and skateboarding demos, beach sports, and even yoga sessions to help you unwind. The details of the 2025 festival are still yet to be released so keep an eye on the event website.

Sea Sessions festival blends adrenaline and music. Photo / 123rf

Longitude Festival

When: July 5 to 6, 2025

Where: Marlay Park, Dublin

Website: longitude.ie

Another annual hit for music lovers, Longitude Festival is a music festival that takes place every July in Dublin. Every year hip-hop artists, pop stars and DJs hype the crowd at Marlay Park for Longitude, a weekend of good music and partying. Last year’s show had a diverse line-up, with Central Cee, Doja Cat, Becky Hill, and 21 Savage headlining, and featured VIP lounges with DJs as well as make-up cabana experiences.

This year promises an even bigger party, with headliners like David Guetta, 50 Cent, Belters Only, Sonny Fodera, and Hannah Laing. Tickets are still on sale via the website.

Longitude Festival is a go-to music festival for music junkies. Photo / 123rf

Galway International Arts Festival

When: July 14 to 27, 2025

Where: Galway

Website: giaf.ie

Perhaps discovering Ireland’s best artworks and artists is the festival for you. And what better way to explore amazing Irish talent than at one of Europe’s leading international arts festivals: the Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF).

This multidisciplinary arts festival takes place in Galway every July, showcasing the highest-quality works from Irish and international talents. Famed as one of the best summer festivals in Europe, the festival is home to an array of art genres, from theatre, music, opera, dance and comedy to visual arts, street spectacle and art discussions. Across two weeks, the festival features hundreds of performances in multiple venues, with hundreds of thousands of attendees admiring the art. On top of this, the GIAF also has a major discussion platform focused on talks about creativity and innovation, First Thought Talks.

A giant winged Pegasus animatronic puppet, taken from Greek mythology, paraded through the streets of Galway as part of the Galway International Arts Festival. Photo / Getty Images

All Together Now

When: July 31 to August 3, 2025

Where: Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford

Website: alltogethernow.ie

For those seeking a music festival with a relaxed, boutique vibe, All Together Now offers a unique mix of performances, all set against the stunning backdrop of Curraghmore Estate. Unlike bigger festivals, All Together Now curates a carefully selected line-up of indie, alternative and electronic artists, as well as spoken-word performances, comedy, wellness workshops and immersive art installations.

What’s more interesting (and exciting) about the festival is that it invites festival-goers to find the balance in partying and connecting with their mind and body through wellness programmes. Attendees can set up camp and mingle in enchanting locations, take part in open-mic storytelling sessions, or even start off their morning with meditation and breathwork.

A night scene at the All Together Now Festival 2024 in Waterford, Ireland. The festival balances performances and fun with a focus on wellbeing. Photo / Getty Images

Puck Fair

When: August 10 to 12, 2025

Where: Killorglin, Ireland

Website: puckfair.ie

One of Ireland’s quirkiest and oldest festivals, Puck Fair dates back over 400 years. This festival is a true testament to the uniqueness of Ireland, with a goat being named king as part of the festivities. Believed to be linked to ancient harvest rituals, the true origins of the festival remains a mystery, but that doesn’t stop the locals hailing their new “King Puck” every year.

Held in the charming town of Killorglin, this three-day celebration revolves around an ancient tradition: a wild mountain goat is crowned “King Puck” and paraded through town. Once the goat is given his royal status, the festival kicks off with a whirlwind of street parades, live music, dance performances, horse fairs and infectious parties. Locals and visitors alike embrace the mischievous spirit of the event, dressing in colourful costumes and celebrating well into the night.

Ireland's oldest traditional festival, Puck Fair, opens in Killorglin, County Kerry, with the horse fair and parade through the town culminating in the crowning of King Puck, a wild mountain goat. Photo / Getty Images

Kilkenny Arts Festival

When: August, 2025 (dates TBC)

Where: Kilkenny, Ireland

Website: kilkennyarts.ie

Kilkenny may be best known for its medieval charm but every August, the city transforms into a cultural hotspot for the Kilkenny Arts Festival. For over 50 years, this festival has been a beacon of artistic excellence, bringing together an array of musicians, poets, playwrights and visual artists from Ireland and beyond.

Other than its amazing line-up of talent, the festival is renowned for its intimate setting. Think Shakespearean plays performed in castle courtyards, mesmerising classical concerts in candlelit cathedrals, and contemporary art exhibitions nestled within historic buildings.

Choir singers perform at the Dublin Fruit Markets to launch the Kilkenny Arts Festival in St Canice's Cathedral. Photo / Getty Images

National Ploughing Championship

When: September 16 to 18, 2025

Where: Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Website: npa.ie

The National Ploughing Championships is one of Ireland’s largest agricultural events, attracting over 250,000 attendees every year. This massive three-day festival is a celebration of rural life, farming innovation and all things agriculture.

While the main event is the fiercely competitive ploughing contest (featuring everything from vintage tractors to modern machinery), the festival also boasts food stalls brimming with Irish produce, sheepdog trials, craft demonstrations, and fashion shows showcasing country-chic styles.

Competitors gouge away in the Horse section of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo / Getty Images

Space Week

When: October to November 2025 (dates TBC)

Where: Nationwide

Website: spaceweek.ie

Sometimes, the coolest events are not the flashiest, loudest or most well-known, but they are the ones with great value – just like Space Week. Although it is not widely recognised (yet), Space Week Ireland is one of the coolest education-based festivals in Ireland. Educators, astrophysicists, artists, hobby astronomers, space scientists and the space community come together to celebrate the vast majesty of space. From educational road trips with astrophysicists and astrophotography competitions to intimate workshops and school-based astronomy events, the Space Week festival is perfect for those curious about what lies beyond.

A view of the planet Earth from space. Photo / 123RF

Derry Halloween Festival

When: October 28 to 31, 2025

Where: Derry

Website: derryhalloween.com

If you’re a Halloween fan, pop Derry’s Halloween Festival on your travel bucket list. Horror and Halloween lovers dream of visiting Derry because of its history. The streets of the Walled City are a location for ancient celebrations of Samhain, and every Halloween, locals and visitors transform the city into a mystical playground filled with illumination, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music. Because of its popularity, the festival is renowned as one as of Europe’s biggest Halloween festivals.

During the four-day festival, unique and thrilling events and experiences haunt the entire city, from classic trick or treating events to immersive movie marathons and 8D experiences. The biggest event is the parade, where the streets of Derry are filled with performers, dancers and locals who love to express their Halloween flair.