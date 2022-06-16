Europe's most scenic traffic jam: Amalfi has taken measures to curb the cars around its scenic roads. Photo / Unsplash

Tourists taking on one of Europe's most stunning drives in a rental car are being issued new advice: check their rego!

The stunning coastal drive from the Bay of Naples to Salerno is one of the most beautiful in the world.

Along the Italian cliff-lined road are unending picturesque villaggi, aqua marine views of the Tyrrhenian Sea and - more often than not - bumper to bumper traffic. It's not unusual to see 6km long traffic jams along the coast.

With tourist numbers expected to peak again this summer, Italian authorities have come up with an "odd" solution to halve the number of cars on the roads.

Along the 35km wind from Vietri sul Mare and Positano cars will only be allowed to pass depending on the last digit in their licence plate. Number plates ending in odd numbers will be able to access the road on odd days, and even ones for even numbered dates.

Scenic traffic jams: The Amalfi Coast's narrow roads in Salerno are a choke point for traffic. Photo / Getty Images

Starting yesterday, Wednesday 15 June, the rules will be applied on public holidays and weekends between June and September and the entire month of August. The car-plate system will also apply during peak holidays like Easter holy week.

According to EuroNews the measure has been adopted from Colombia's Pico y placa regulations, used to curb traffic in urban areas.

Local police say fines will be in place although it is not sure what the maximum penalty will be. These rules will only apply between the hours of 10am to 6pm, after which all vehicles can pass through.

Public transport and the vehicles of locals along the 13 coastal towns will be exempt, but travellers are being asked to remember the plates of their rental cars before setting off.

Local B&B owner Fausto Salsano, told CNN he was in favour of the measure, saying you can be trapped on your driveway all day by traffic.

"We're basically flooded for four or five months a year, and residents have difficulty both parking and using the car to get from one village to another," he told CNN.

"Unfortunately, the Amalfi Coast's beauty is in its location, with the towns constructed along the cliffs, so parking spaces are minimal and there's rarely room for manoeuvre."

He advises tourists take the ferry if they want to get anywhere.

For visitors who want to take in the scenery and avoid being stuck behind a wheel, there are plenty of other more scenic options.

Hiking route Sentiero degli Dei was recently voted the best day walk in Europe, passing over the cliffs between Nocelle and Bomerano.