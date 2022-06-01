Italy has dropped its Covid-related entry requirements ahead of a busy summer season. Photo / Pexels

Italy lifted the last pandemic-related entry restrictions on Wednesday, meaning tourists do not need to show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or a negative pre-departure test.

Travelling to Italy will be easier for tourists this summer as they drop Covid-related travel requirements ahead of the summer season.

Travellers can now enter Italy without testing, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"As of June 1, 2022 a Green Pass or equivalent certificate is no longer needed to enter Italy," announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Previously, travellers needed to show either proof of full vaccination against Covid-19, proof of recent recovery or a negative pre-departure test. Those who could not provide this had to endure a five-day quarantine.

However, Italy will keep their mask mandate in place in certain transport-related settings despite the European `union dropping its mask mandate for air travel in May.

In Italy, people will have to wear masks while in certain transport-related settings like commercial airlines until June 15.

Masks are also mandatory while in concert halls, theatres, indoor sporting events and other venues, said the announcement.

These must be FFP2-type respirators according to the announcement, which offers higher protection compared to general blue surgical masks.

The change follows a drop in reported Covid-19 cases in Italy. Daily cases dropped 19 per cent during the last seven days to 212 new cases per 100,000 people, according to The Washington Post.

Other restrictions that have been dropped include the EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF) on May 1 and the Green Pass.

Like many popular tourist destinations around the world, the country's travel industry is bracing itself for the busiest season in years.

Dropping the requirement for vaccination, recent recovery or pre-departure testing brings Italy in line with nearby destinations like Britain, Ireland and Norway.