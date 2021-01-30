Isaac Boss: The insider's guide to South Waikato

The Blue Springs, Te Waihou walkway, South Waikato. Photo / Supplied

South Waikato is famous for farming, forestry and sportspeople, and it's also a special place to visit. Its central location on State Highway 1 makes it an even better place to live with both east and west coast beaches within an hour's drive and all of the Waikato River's seven hydro lakes are within 20 minutes' drive for summer days and evening fun. When the temperature starts to drop, the call of the mountain can be answered with only a two-hour drive for a great winter skiing day trip.



The first stop is Tirau for the obligatory toilet break at the Giant Sheep Dog and to grab a delicious snack and coffee at boutique bakery The Baker - my favourites are the pull-apart loaves and self-saucing sausage rolls. Nearby is the Arapuni Swing Bridge, which is an excellent picnic location, but if you want a longer walk head to Te Waihou Walkway and on to the Blue Springs. This beautiful setting makes a great photo opportunity while the purity of its crystal clear waters also provide over 60 per cent of New Zealand's bottled water. If it's just the photo you want, enter via the Leslie Rd track entrance as it's a much shorter walk.

In Tokoroa, the giant Pine Man statue and surrounding Talking Poles explain the town's cultural and economic evolution, while the lesser-known Colson's Hill Lookout provides views over Tokoroa and the surrounding countryside. While in town, be sure to stop in for a chat with local icon Larry, at Morrissey's clothes shop in Leith Place, he will chat with you about all of Tokoroa's famous people and you can buy one of Morrissey's uniquely designed T-shirts. Cyclists should then hit Cougar Park and the Waikato river trails.

Round out your trip by passing the biggest cheese factory in the Southern Hemisphere at Lichfield, then head to the smaller but punchier

Over the Moon

deli in Putaruru - home to award-winning cheeses you simply can't leave the district without. Taste some of their new flavours and leave the Gumboot cheese to last.

If you're here later in the day, head directly to the Wooden Farmer cafe and restaurant - it serves delicious meals for small-town prices, but be sure to call ahead and book as it is very popular with the locals.

Isaac Boss has played NPC and Super 12 in New Zealand, and rugby union for Ireland. He is the head coach of the King Country Rams.

