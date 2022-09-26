The Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, is unmissable in downtown Dubai. Photo / Getty Images

Squeeze in some extra sights and a much-needed break during long-haul trips with these top stopover ideas, writes Ewan McDonald.

It's a long, long way from here to there, as Christy Moore used to sing. Getting from Aotearoa to anywhere in Europe takes at least 27 hours in the air – and then there are the changes of plane, layovers of six, nine or more hours, the mind-numbing queues at security, customs, baggage carousels.

So, break up the trip with a day or three somewhere in the middle of Earth. Many airlines offer stopovers as part of the fare, maybe hotel stays or shopping, sightseeing and local transport discounts.

International aviation is still up in the air; some carriers haven't returned to New Zealand and others aren't offering the choice of routes or stopovers from pre-2019. Health requirements are constantly changing, too, so check with your airline/travel agent and government websites before booking your trip.

Dubai

17h 25m from Auckland

Emirates resumes non-stop flights between Auckland and Dubai from December 1 using the double-decker A380. Currently, there are no plans for the world's largest plane to resume Christchurch flights.

In the past decade, the Middle Eastern state has become one of the most popular stopovers for Kiwi travellers, thanks largely to the airline's generous deals that can include free overnight (and sometimes longer) luxury hotel stays.

And there's a lot to take in: the view from the world's tallest building, second largest mall, largest indoor skiﬁeld. We probably shouldn't be promoting burning around desert dunes in a 4WD, on top of oilfields, but y'know…

Singapore

10h 40m from Auckland

Possibly the only city where you wouldn't want to leave the airport. Regularly voted the world's best, Changi is a destination in its own right with a 40m indoor waterfall, tropical gardens, huge rooftop playground, cinemas, game arcades, malls and the usual airport stuff. Like planes.

Outside is the city-state's unique multicultural history, displayed in temples and museums and sensational hawker centre food. Window-shop in Orchard Road; take in Gardens by the Bay and, if you've got a few days, cable-car to Sentosa, the purpose-built leisure island.

Kuala Lumpur

11h 25m from Auckland

The Malaysian capital has benefited from several airlines changing their routes to call in, so more Kiwis are getting to know its charms. Bonus: it's pretty much halfway to London so each leg of your flight is more even than Middle East or US options. Malaysian Airlines often offer good deals on stopovers, if you're flying with them.

As you'll see at Pasar Seni, the vibrant central market, Kuala Lumpur merges Indian, Chinese and Malay cultures. To know more, visit historic Buddhist monasteries, Hindu temples or mosques. Shop for "authentic" brand names in bustling Petaling Street or authentic labels in KLCC and Utama malls; hang out in trendy bars, spas and restaurants in the Golden Triangle. Head up the 450m Petronas twin towers for amazing views.

Hong Kong

11h 35m from Auckland

We all know change is in the air and maybe the atmosphere in Hong Kong is not what it once was. It's still one of the globe's major aviation hubs, has a superb airport, and Kiwi travellers only have to spend a couple of days in the city to know they're not in Kaiapoi anymore, Toto.

There's enough to keep you busy for weeks: street and Michelin-star food, Temple Street Night Market, the Star Ferry, the nightly light show, glittering malls, the refurbished Peak Tram to Victoria Peak. For a day trip, visit Lantau Island to see the giant Tian Tan Buddha, Po Lin Monastery and more, via the Skyrail cable car.

From neon lights to high-tech gadgets, everything you've heard about bustling Tokyo is true. Photo / Getty Images

Tokyo

11h from Auckland

Crazy, quirky and futuristic – that applies to the next three Asian capitals, and you can throw in excellent flight connections, airports and public transport systems that'll whisk you into and out of the city to make the most of a one, two or three-day stopover.

Everything you've heard about Tokyo is true, whether it's the neon lights, technology, skyscrapers, the locals' famed politeness and everything running like clockwork.

Western brands sit alongside Japanese vending machines, electronic superstores, small noodle bars and traditional izakayas (pubs), cat cafes and those Starship Enterprise flight-deck toilets. You'll also find pristine gardens, temples and hidden teahouses.

Taipei

11h 23m from Auckland

Less frenetic than Tokyo or Hong Kong, Taipei is another modern city that maintains its connection to its heritage. Don't miss vast Freedom Square, dominated by the massive Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall; street food, best sampled at Maji Maji Square Food Market; the many night markets; Ximending shopping district. Insta-spots are 183m Elephant Mountain, not far from the CBD, for walks and views, and Rainbow Bridge, a pedestrian-only structure illuminated with dancing lights every night.

Seoul

12h 5m from Auckland

Seoul packs the best of Asia into one city. You'll want to see Myeongdong, a lively neighbourhood of markets and food stalls; historic Gyeongbokgung Palace; charming traditional houses with intricately painted roofs. Take time out at a teahouse or stroll the banks of man-made Cheonggyecheon Stream.

Recommended day trip: cable-car to N Seoul Tower for 360-degree views of the city or take in a jjimjilbang (traditional bathhouse). Recommended evening trip: visit a noraebang (private karaoke room); hit the K-popping nightlife of – sorry, you must have known it was coming – Gangnam.

Downtown Seoul, with the needle-like N Seoul Tower on Mt Namsan in the background. Photo / Getty Images

Honolulu

8h 40m from Auckland

Yes, it's a crowded, over-touristed town, kinda like the Mount on steroids. But Honolulu is a fun spot to break your trip north or south, especially when you head to the northern coast. Things to see and do: Pearl Harbor; Iolani Palace; Diamond Head; Ala Moana Mall; Kualoa Ranch, the Jurassic Park site; diving. Some people surf here, too.

Honolulu, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach and Honolulu's skyline. Photo / 122rf

Los Angeles

12h 5m from Auckland

You didn't come here for highbrow. You came here to gawk at Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame, cruise Sunset Boulevard, see the rich and famous houses in Beverly Hills, tour Universal Studios or Warner Bros. You came here for Disneyland or lazing on Santa Monica or Venice Beach, to window-shop on Rodeo Drive and hope you might glimpse someone who was third Storm Trooper from the left in the 19th Star Wars movie. And what's wrong with that?

When it comes to spotting Hollywood stars or seeing how the rich and famous live, LA is the place to go. Photo / Getty Images

San Francisco

12h 15m from Auckland

If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to… well, you can't miss the city's top attraction because the Golden Gate Bridge dominates the skyline. And you do have to ride a cable car up the steep streets, eat at Fisherman's Wharf, sail to Alcatraz, cruise the Castro District - and if you're a boomer, trip to Haight-Ashbury. Recommended: hire a bike and ride across the bridge to Sausalito.

San Francisco's most iconic view. Photo / Supplied

Dallas-Fort Worth

13h 45m from Auckland

Our national airline might not be thrilled but we're betting a lot of Kiwis will be excited about American Airlines' flights deep into the heart of Texas. From there it's a hop to US, Mexico and other destinations.

This is pure Americana: cowboy experiences at Fort Worth Stockyards, more shopping centres than any other US city, Six Flags Over Texas theme park. Eat real barbecue and Tex-Mex. The Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. That JFK connection.

New York

16h 15m from Auckland

We haven't left enough words to write about a stopover in New York. There'd never be enough words to write about a stopover in New York.