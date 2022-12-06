Greatest views on Earth: Landscape Photographer of the Year Named

Otherworldly views into a planet you might not recognise as your own, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards might be the ultimate wanderlust-stoker.

The only other question on judges’ minds, apart from who should be crowned overall winner, was: where are these places?

From the swelling foothills of Sichuan, China, to frozen Romanian lakes - the top images from the annual competition is a trip around the world through the lens of the planet’s best photographers.

The winning photographer was named as Benjamin Briones Grandi of Chile, who submitted a portfolio of images from the northern coast of Chile’s Atacama coast. Benjamin beat Tony Wang of China into second place followed by Dutch photographer Max Rive.

‘Grandi Conversion’ coastal dune, Chile - Winner first place International Landscape, series. Photo / Benjamin Briones, Chile. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year, Supplied

The winning Photograph of the Year - for the best single image submitted to the competition - was awarded to a panoramic photo of a single diver in a flooded cenote cave in Mexico, taken by Martin Broen from the USA.

'Flooded Cave', Yucatan, Mexico - Winner single image category. Photo / Martin Broen, US. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year, Supplied

In its 9th year ILPOTY was scored by a judging panel of international experts, including Grand master of the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Kaye Davis and veteran Australian photographer Peter Eastway, and last year’s winner Aytek Çetin.

Perhaps the clearest thing from this year’s winning pictures was the effort that had been made to take them, said judge and photojournalist David Burnett.

“It’s been a pleasure to immerse myself in these pictures and it’s a constant reminder what kind of dedication our entrants bring to the act of photographing. The wet, the cold and long strenuous hikes to find a perfect location - all this is buried inside the heart of these pictures,” said Burnett.

Sun in the Winter in Border Between Chile And Argentina, Patagonia. Photo / Max Rive, Netherlands. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

“My admiration for my fellow photographers only grows each year I help judge these awards.”

Whittling down 3813 entries to a long-list of 101, only the top 11 photographers get a cut of $10,000 in cash and prizes. It might be one of the most hotly contested landscape photography competitions in the world.

There were also five special awards for categories including the snow and ice award, awarded to Koki Dote of Japan who climbed Mt Nishiazuma to reach an incredible snowscape, and best seascape, won by Julien Delaval of France for his windswept Isle Of Eigg, Scotland.

The shortlisted 101 images will be published in an almanac to be given to the winners and for general sale via the ILPOTY website.

For more info see internationallandscapephotographer.com

'Lost Sea' Isle Of Eigg, Scotland. - Winner Sea Scape Award. Photo / Julien Deleval, France. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

International Landscape Photographer of the Year Winners 2022

Photographer of the Year: Benjamin Briones Grandi, Chile

Second Place: Tony Wang, China

Third Place: Max Rive, Netherlands

‘Rhythm of Life’, Badain Jaran Desert, inner Mongolia, China - Winner, third place Landscape. Photo / Liu Bai, China. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

Photograph of the Year: Martin Broen, USA

Second Place: Mitja Kobal, Austria

Third Place: Liu Bai, China

'The Old Tree', Namibia, África - WInner Amazing Cloud Award. Photo / Jose D Riquelme, Spain. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

Special Award Winners

Daniel Laan, Netherlands

Gheorghe Popa, Romania

Koki Dote, Japan

Jose D. Riquelme, Spain

Julien Delaval, France

‘The Network’, Cuejdel lake, Romania - Winner The Abstract Aerial category Award. Photo / Ghoerghe Popa, Romania. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year, Supplied

‘Dusk of the Alpine Elephants’, Schlatenkees glacier, East Tyrol, Austria - Winner second place Photograph of the Year. Photo / Mitja Kobal, Austria. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year, Supplied

'Andes Interior’ First Place Winner, International Landscape series category. Photo / Benjamin Briones, Chile. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

Frozen, Japan,Fukushima Prefecture, Mt Nishiazuma - WInner Snow And Ice Award. Photo / Koki Dote, Japan. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

‘After the Snowstorm’, Central Balkans, Bulgaria - Winner second place International Landscape. Photo / Tony Wang, China. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year, Supplied

'Project Green Glow', Hengifoss, Iceland. Daniel Laan, The Netherlands. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Supplied

The Winding Journey - Border Between Chile And Argentina, Patagonia. Photo / Max Rive. The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year, Supplied

