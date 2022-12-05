With panoramic coastal views, the Sea Cliff Bridge is one of the highlights of NSW's Grand Pacific Drive. Photo / Destination NSW, Tourism Illawarra

Forget putting pedal to the metal – you’ll want to take your time on these great Australian drives, writes Sara Bunny.

Whether it's winding past towering sea cliffs or cutting a dusty swathe through rust-coloured plains, Australia has no shortage of spectacular scenic highways. Far more than just getting from A to B, these must-do drives should be on every road tripper's summer wish list.

Tasmania's epic east

Starting in Hobart and finishing at the ochre-hued boulders of Bay of Fires, the Great Eastern Drive is a five-day, 300km adventure along diverse coastline. It ticks all the boxes for nature-lovers, taking in white sand stretches, four national parks, unique wildlife, and some of the island state’s most iconic sights along the way.

Don't miss a day trip to Maria Island, home to the historic Darlington convict settlement, stretch the legs on a rainforest stroll along the Three Thumbs Track, take a dip at postcard-perfect Wineglass Bay, and go bushwalking in Freycinet National Park. Foodies are spoilt for choice with a range of artisan eateries and wineries to choose from, and no trip along the Great Eastern Drive is complete without a visit to East Coast Natureworld, home to Tasmanian Devils.

The stunning Bay Of Fires is one of the last stops on Tasmania's Great Eastern Drive. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Lisa Kuilenburg

Tropical treasures in Queensland

It might be one of the shortest of the country's top road trips, but the Great Barrier Reef Drive from Cairns to Cape Tribulation packs plenty of punch into 140km.

The Great Barrier Reef Drive is a spectacular stretch of road from Cairns to Cape Tribulation. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Along the way, be sure to stop off at Palm Cove for beachside glam in spades, and with its range of upscale restaurants, Port Douglas is a favourite with foodies. It's also the spot to grab a ferry out to Great Barrier Reef, where you can be snorkeling in the marine wonderland in as little as 40 minutes.

Further up the road, Mossman Gorge is the gateway to the dense greenery and sparkling rock pools of the ancient Daintree Rainforest, and with forest trails and quick access to the reef, Cape Tribulation headland offers the best of both worlds. With so much to see, allow at least six days to do this journey justice.

A horse riding tour where rainforest meets the beach is a must-do on the Great Barrier Reef Drive. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Grand getaway in NSW

For a change of pace from Sydney’s bustle, the Grand Pacific Drive is another short but spectacular stretch along the vast Australian coastline. Start your adventure just south of Sydney in the Royal National Park, where more than 100km of bushwalking tracks offer endless views across the mountains and sea.

Along the 140km route, Wollongong's Sea Cliff Bridge will have you feeling like you're levitating above the ocean, while the townships of Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven boast relaxed coastal vibes, top local produce, and more white sand beaches than you can count. Journey back to Sydney via the sprawling Southern Highlands, or carry on to the Victorian border along the Sapphire Coast.

Roaring blowholes and craggy headlands are popular attractions in Kiama, a township along the Grand Pacific Drive. Photo / Destination NSW

Mountains to sea in Victoria

With 243km of dramatic cliffs, otherworldly rock formations and sublime coastal views, the Great Ocean Road is an Aussie icon. It’s hailed as one of the country’s most mesmerising drives for good reason, but if you’ve already spotted the 12 Apostles, head inland for the Great Alpine Road. Starting at Wangaratta, the 339km route winds along Australia’s highest sealed highway, where the Insta-worthy scenery includes imposing mountain ranges, plunging valleys, lush rainforest, and rolling vineyards.

In summer, it's the hiking trails, cycle tracks and camping options that beckon visitors, and when snow hits the range, Mt Hotham ski field is the place to be. Beyond the mountain peaks, the drive ends at Metung village on the impossibly blue Gippsland Lakes, Australia's largest network of inland waterways.

Great Outback escapes

You can't visit Australia's Top End without checking out Litchfield National Park, and the Greater Litchfield Loop is the perfect way to do it. The 340km roadie starts in Darwin and takes in some of the country's most awe-inspiring Outback walking trails, waterfalls and swimming holes, with Wangi Falls and Buley Rockhole among the highlights.

At the heart of the country, the Red Centre Way is like a roll call of Aussie scenic hotspots. The route begins at Alice Springs and journeys to Uluru, the dome formations of Kata Tjuta, Watarrka/Kings Canyon, and Tjoritja/West MacDonnell Ranges. Here, red sands, waterholes, sunbaked valleys and glowing sunsets are all par for the course, and at least six days is recommended to make the most of the epic 468km loop. The road is mostly sealed, with a detour in place for 2WD vehicles to bypass the unsealed section.

The distinctive rock domes at Kata Tjuta are part of the Red Centre Way, one of Australia's most iconic Outback drives. Photo / Tourism NT, Jason Van Miert

Wild west adventure

For a different kind of Outback adventure, the Kimberley region’s Gibb River Road Top Trail (aka ‘The Gibb’ to locals) is a legendary 660km dirt track through WA’s northwest. From its starting point in Derby, near Broome, the 4WD-only track takes in expansive gorges, vast cattle stations, and traditional lands of the first Kimberley peoples, with everything from cascading waterfalls to ancient rock art all part of the scenery.

The dry season between April-September is the best time to tackle this 12-day journey, and as certain areas are also home to salt and freshwater crocs, it always pays to do your homework before hitting the road.

For more holiday inspiration, visit australia.com