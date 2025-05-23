There’s a Club lounge, restaurant and Club infinity pool, complimentary a la carte breakfast, sunset cocktails, high tea and canapes, a welcome drink, all-day refreshments and a complimentary mini-bar of drinks and in-room snacks topped up daily.

The pool at the Club InterContinental Fiji lounge.

As a parent travelling with a snack-mad growing boy, the latter proved the most valuable part of this upgraded experience.

We were shuttled up to the Club for private check-in and check-out and given a Club InterContinental suite, only available to those who book the Club experience, which came with a private plunge pool.

The pool proved an absolute dream when my overstimulated son needed some downtime, and our private backyard made a relaxing backdrop for us both as he stacked rocks and explored while I enjoyed a moment’s peace poolside.

The calm beachfront location is perfect for families.

Its ability to satisfy holidaymakers of every age and stage is exactly why InterContinental Fiji has return holidaymakers.

Those wanting a kid-free experience can relax at the adults-only infinity pool, kids can freely be kids in their pools and those wanting an elevated and private experience can enjoy the Club lounge, pool and dining area as they please.

The resort gives everyone their spaces while feeling warm, welcoming and luxurious in all parts.

My son and I made the most of the activities this time, booking a snorkel safari, which I highly recommend. Our guide took the time to make sure my son was comfortable as he gained his confidence, and it resulted in the most mind-blowing experience.

I watched his tiny 5-year-old frame master snorkelling in the middle of the open ocean and gasp as he saw schools of fish buzzing towards him for closer inspection. An absolute must-do experience for all ages.

A snorkel safari is well worth booking.

It’s well worth booking experiences here and enjoying activities with your kids, including the famous crab race, to make memories for a lifetime.

We also loved the cocktail hour, which families can enjoy in the Kama Lounge – those travelling without kids have it in the Club. I had a cocktail and he enjoyed a lemonade with a culinary journey of canapes each night during sunset and a torch lighting ceremony. You’ve not experienced a sunset until you’ve experienced one on Natadola Beach.

But what made our Club experience so special and so memorable was the elevated level of service. One night, after my son had a bit too much fun, a bit too much sun and maybe a few too many ice creams, he had a pretty rough night of sickness. Yet, when I called housekeeping in tears, unsure how to deal with the situation as I tried washing his PJS in the sink, I was met with grace and understanding. They made me feel like it was no problem at all and, in doing so, turned a disastrous situation into something bearable and, later, a funny holiday anecdote.

My son left the housekeeping staff a note of thanks, and they replied with one in return, hoping he was feeling better and enjoyed the rest of his holiday.

Out of all the spots we’ve stayed in Fiji, 10 and counting, I have to say that the InterContinental has well and truly solidified itself as our firm favourite.

So is the Club worth the upgrade?

Having now experienced both the Club and non-Club experiences, I firmly believe both are worth every cent. Yes, the Club comes at an upgraded price, about $300 more a night, but you do get every dollar in value accounted for in extras.

The standard non-club rooms are still beautiful, luxurious and great value, and you still get to experience all the facilities, minus the Club lounge. The best choice just depends on what level of perks you are after and what your budget is.

But for our next trip, I will be booking the Club again, enjoying another margarita at that incredible clifftop infinity pool and bringing my son more than one pair of pyjamas.

Our club suite came with it's own private pool and outdoor area. Photo / Supplied

Checklist

Fiji

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Fiji with Fijian Airlines or Air New Zealand daily.

DETAILS

For more details, visit the InterContinental Fiji website.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald‘s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.