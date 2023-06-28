Why Turtle Island, Fiji’s exclusive $19k+ private island is worth every cent

One of the private beach locations on Turtle Island. Photo / Supplied

White sand beaches, culinary excellence, an expansive reef flourishing with unique sea life, sunset horseback rides and incomparable experiences await on an island that might be one of Fiji’s best-kept secrets.

Located in the heart of the Yasawa archipelago, accessible only by a 30-minute ride on the island’s private seaplane, or a two-hour boat ride from the mainland, Turtle Island is exclusive, to say the least.

But what it lacks in accessibility, the private island retreat that is home to only 14 couples at a time, makes up for in virtually every other department.

The island was purchased in 1972 by US native Richard Evanson, who before his passing in 2021 dedicated his life to rejuvenating the empty island and turning it into its current masterpiece. His friendship with a local from a nearby island, Joe Naisali, and the neighbouring village played a vital part in the island’s history and its current ethos: serving its guests with love, Fijian charm and a sense of humour that’s impossible to resist.

Turtle Island legend states that Naisali paddled over to offer assistance to the American who purchased the island after a night at a bar. And Naisali’s legacy still plays a vital role in what makes this island unique. In fact, Naisali’s own grandson Sulu is somewhat of an island legend himself, radiating such joy you can’t help but be captivated by him and the villagers that continue to work together on this idyllic island.

Because the thing about Turtle Island, the picture-perfect setting of the 80s hit movie Blue Lagoon, is it truly would be nothing without its people - they are the heart of the island.

The interior of one of the bures on Fiji's Turtle Island. Photo / Supplied

The activities on offer are plentiful and fully included in the price, but it’s not fishing unless it’s fishing with Maika and his smile that’s as big as the catch of the day. You’ll get to enjoy your spoils with the rest of the village later that day, maybe after a paddleboard or snorkel organised by Dock Man, contactable 24/7 via your personal walkie-talkie. Then ease your aches and pains with your complimentary 30-minute massage at the tranquil spa.

The vegetable gardens are bountiful, serving the guests and the staff, and the island is solar-powered and now about 90 per cent self-sustainable. Turtle Island staff even make the salt on the tables... as well as the tables themselves. But you only know all of this from a tour with Jerry or Rami, who radiate pride in what they have helped create.

You’ll also have a lasting legacy on the island before you leave - guests are invited to plant a tree, marked by a concrete plaque so you’ll always have a place on the island to revisit when you inevitably return.

The service is impeccable, as is the ever-changing cuisine that’s placed in front of you at each meal, but it’s Bose’s laugh and Grace’s daily hug that makes it more than just a pretty plate and a chair being pulled out for you. And if you aren’t getting a pina colada with a cherry on top, or a mojito with fresh island mint from Sai, then you aren’t doing Turtle Island right.

Cocktails and sunsets on Turtle Island. Photo / NZ Herald

The main beach, which is hand-raked daily, is easily one of the best in the world and the surrounding private islands, which you have exclusive use of for dine-outs and picnics, are easily one of the best features.

But it’s the ride there in the boat or buggy, chatting with your personal Bure Mama about your day and your requests for the next, that makes it utterly stand out.

The bures contain a day and night bed, most contain a personal spa pool, and staff will service it twice a day, including a daily laundry service - going the extra mile to make sure it feels like home to you. Your fridge is freshly stocked with whatever you request, your booze is topped up and your fresh fruit, homemade lemonade and freshly chilled aloe plants for your sunburn are ready and waiting.

But you may not even see the inside of your fridge as the communal dining is so appealing. You’ll be racing from 7.30am yoga to get an ocean-view spot at the table next to your favourite other guests. Then later in the day, finishing off your sunset horseback ride, you’ll rush to make it back for 6pm because you know some of the best cuisine is saved for the daily cocktail and canape hour.

Turtle Island's cuisine is all sourced from the island and surrounding waters. Photo / Supplied

And despite your every need being met, it’s an island where egos are best left on the dock. There’s simply no place for them at Turtle and I’m sure there’s a luxury island better suited elsewhere.

You won’t see Hermes bags and Saint Laurent heels, you’ll see your bure mesh beach bag and a lot of bare feet. You won’t only see the front-of-house staff, they will also show you all of the behind-the-scenes - there’s nothing to hide on Turtle. I tried to uncover all the secrets it had to offer and the best I dug up was a salsa recipe and Britney Spears’ bure number from her 2004 honeymoon with Kevin Federline.

But exclusivity that the likes of Spears, Ringo Starr and Charlize Theron have enjoyed comes at a price and Turtle Island’s all-inclusive packages, which include everything I’ve mentioned above and more, begin at around US$2450 ($3926) a night, with a minimum stay of five nights. It’s a substantial sum, but if you have anywhere near that level of cash to spend on a holiday, it’s very well spent here.

A walk along one of the private beaches. Photo / Supplied

Turtle Island also boasts around a 45 per cent return rate from past guests and it also offers a decent discount for those returning - something I truly think I’ll be signing up for sooner rather than later.

People simply don’t want to leave and want to plan their journey back immediately - Turtle is somewhat addictive in that way. You also want to share the island’s magic with others and the predominately adults-only island does offer family time two times a year, complete with a buddy allocated to each child - so your romantic getaway spot can also be a cherished location for all.

After my experience, I’d say Turtle Island is truly worth every single cent guests pay. I’m sure you’ll agree when you meet the 120+ staff who thrive alongside the island, as well as the sustainable practices that every resort in the world could learn and grow from and be better because of.

A holiday here is priceless, from the service to the relaxation to the beautiful Fijian staff.

Walking to cocktail hour on Turtle Island. Photo / NZ Herald

Checklist

TURTLE ISLAND

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways fly direct from Auckland to Fiji. The island is then reached by private plane or boat transfer.

DETAILS

For more information, go to turtlefiji.com