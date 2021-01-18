Influencer found dead on Canadian summit after chilling call to boyfriend

Nikki Donnelly, 21, was found dead on a Canadian mountain. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

A 21-year-old Canadian woman has been found dead on a Vancouver mountain trail 20 hours after making a distressed phone call to her boyfriend.

Nikki Donnelly was found in a gully along the Howe Sound Crest Trail near Vancouver after setting out on a snowshoeing hike.

Ms Donnelly, from Ontario, often documented her extensive travels on Instagram where she had close to 5000 followers.

The 21-year-old went missing Thursday while snowshoeing on a popular Vancouver trail. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

It is understood the 21-year-old called her boyfriend while on the 11km mountain hike to tell him she was lost within the Cypress Provincial Park. The call was made about an hour after she posted a photo of the summit on Instagram.

North Shore Rescue scoured the area using night-vision equipment but poor weather including freezing rain and high winds, as well as snow complicated their efforts.

She was finally discovered in the early hours of Friday morning and pronounced dead by medical staff.

Nikki Donnelly died after becoming lost on the mountain north of Vancouver. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

Ms Donnelly only had a small backpack and just a winter coat, which recovery personnel said was inadequate for spending the night outdoors in subzero temperatures.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends, as well with all the responders and search teams to the St Mark's area last night and today," a spokesman told local media.

Rescue teams were hampered by snowy conditions on St. Mark's Summit above West Vancouver. Photo / North Shore Rescue, Facebook

Friends of Ms Donnelly shared their tributes on social media, saying she was "truly remarkable" and an "angel".

"[Ms Donnelly] is the reason why I want to travel more," one person wrote on a tribute made by Delta Phi Nu on Instagram.

She was an avid traveller and had around 5000 followers on Instagram. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

"I love her more than words can say … she's an angel and one of the most humble people I've ever had the privilege to meet.

"A happy soul wherever she went … may you continue to be a happy soul as you rest," another added.

"My heart aches more than I can express. Sending love to her, her loved ones, and everyone who was lucky enough to know her."