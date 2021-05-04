Indonesian travel influencer at the heart of a $1.9m scam

Catch me if you can: The social media of an influencer who dissappeared along with $2m, has resurfaced with galmorous holiday photos. Photo / Getty Images

A travel influencer at the heart of an almost $2 million scam was discovered taunting her alleged victims with photos of a luxury holiday in Bali.

The Indonesian social media star, Dea Rizky Adriana was embroiled in a massive savings scam, alleges The Sun online. Originally from the city of Medan in Sumatra she came under investigation by Indonesian police regarding large amounts of missing money.

Roughly IDR 20 billion ($1.93 million) in savings disappeared from arisan community savings accounts which Adriana was allegedly operating.

When the money was reported missing last year, the influencer vanished too.

Adriana's social media accounts were scrubbed of photos shortly after the scandal surfaced. However, images of the Instagram addict soon popped up again.

The influencer could not help flaunting a glamorous Bali holiday online. Photo / Screenshot, Instagram

This boastful instagram-flex would prove to be her undoing.

After six months on the run, she appeared to be flaunting newfound wealth on a Bali holiday. Something her alleged victims were quick to observe, according to the Tribun Medan.

The wronged parties in Medan contacted local police about regarding the fresh online developments, which would prove to be Adriana's downfall.

On 27 April, the social media star picked up by police on the island in connection to the missing money according, to the Bali Tribun.

"She has been detained and her status is a suspect," however no charges had been formally made.

For Instagrammer Andriani to delete her social media account was out of character. Photo / Instagram, Screeshot

Victims who wished to remain unnamed told the Tribun that they were grateful for the development.

"We have high hopes for the authorities so that she will be punished as severely as possible," said one victim, identified only as IDS.

However, they have doubts whether the money will ever be recovered, having seen the photo evidence of her luxurious lifestyle while on the run.

Photos which appeared briefly on the social media app depicted Adriana on luxury yachts and cars, wearing designer swimwear. The offending instagram handle @dearizkyandrianii has again been deleted.

Informal 'arisan' credit associations are common in Indonesia with communities lumping savings together to increase buying power as a collective. Victim IDS said that many people had suffered in the Medan scam.

Police say they were first made aware of the missing money in December, last year.