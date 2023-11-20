Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Inclusive summer travel: Top tips for travelling with neurodiversity

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Experts share their top tips for travelling with neurodiversity. Photo / Getty Images

Experts share their top tips for travelling with neurodiversity. Photo / Getty Images

Travel experts and psychologist Anton Ashcroft share their best advice for anyone travelling with neurodiversity this summer.

Summer is the time when we pack our bags, board planes, hit the open road and travel. But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel