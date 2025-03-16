The exterior of the IKEA Hotel. Photo / IKEA Hotell
It’s the biggest furniture company on the planet, with 480 stores, but only one IKEA hotel to its oh-so-recognisable name. Jenni Mortimer heads to Älmhult Sweden to check it out.
Location: Fivehours south of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, Älmhult really is a town you’re only visiting if you’re on a mission. Lovingly known as IKEA town, it’s largely made up of those working for IKEA, meeting with IKEA, or members of IKEA’s cult following. The hotel itself is a 3-4 minute stroll from the local train station and easy to get around on foot or by bike.
Perfect For: IKEA mega fans. Located directly across the road from the world’s only IKEA museum - which was its first-ever physical store - the hotel is perfect for serious followers of the brand. Founded in 1964, the hotel first served as a place for IKEA shoppers travelling from afar to stay while they acquired furniture and to relax as they designed and shopped for their spaces.
First Impressions: From the exterior, the IKEA hotel isn’t anything that’s going to wow you. It’s grey, boxy and identifiable only by a small “IKEA Hotell” sign in the brand’s signature font. But once inside, some of IKEA’s charm is showcased in a large lounge area, pop-up work space and adorable children’s play area completely kitted out in IKEA storage solutions, tables, plush toys and games. Check-in was easy, and a small and tempting display of IKEA’s grocery offerings was available at the counter.
The room: What I expected to be the jewel of the IKEA Hotel crown, the room, turned out to be more like my third form report card and not living up to its potential. The duvet was a plain white one - odd from a company that prides itself in adding colour into its customer’s lives - and the room lacked personality. And for a company that prides itself in storage solutions, there was a distinct lack of storage within my double room. The room was a modest 18m2 with a curtain that I could peek out of to look at a bush and a bit of road. However, the bed, with IKEA topper, was comfortable and cosy in the -2 degree Swedish winter.
Bathroom: The bathroom was lacking any IKEA touches minus some soap-scented Swedish Nights. The bin was a small wall-hung bag, which left me confused considering the brand has over 34 bins within its brand’s own line. However, the bathroom’s redeeming feature came from the two-in-one shampoo and conditioner that gave my hair more shine and oomph than any $80 bottle ever has.
Facilities: The hotel had some brilliant facilities, with a decent-sized gym with a good cardio and weights selection and a laundry room with complimentary laundry soap and drying facilities. It also had loads of meeting rooms, a huge lobby and workspace, a kid’s play area, an outdoor garden (totally frozen over in winter) and a small IKEA food fridge at reception. All rooms also come with free WiFi and you could borrow a bike for free to get to your next very IKEA destination.
Food and drink: Breakfast is included in the room rate and was a delicious and generous offering of hot and cold buffets and pastry options. I opted most days for sausage and eggs and a small bowl of Swedish-soured yoghurt with cinnamon apples on top.
IKEA has also just opened a super cool restaurant on the other side of the carpark called Grillen. It was a delicious feast of Swedish offerings with a modern twist. I went for their truffle beef tartare, hot dog, and creamy mussel pot. The food was superb, well-presented and immaculately seasoned. Adding to the charm, the wine glasses were etched with hot dogs on them, which naturally made the wine more delicious.
The hotel doesn’t offer room service at this time.
In the Neighbourhood: Absolutely nothing minus the IKEA museum, Grillen, IKEA’s test lab and many, many, many more IKEA offices.
Sustainability: IKEA Hotel recently went through refurb but there’s a lot left from 1964 as well – the copper roof has been made into a reception desk, and the limestone floor has been preserved as well as the open fireplace in the restaurant. The hotel’s soaps are on a wall pump to avoid waste and single-use plastics.
Accessibility: The hotel offers some fully accessible roomsas well as extra spacious communal areas and hallways. They are also tactilely accessible for people of variable ability. The dining area is also fully accessible. The hotel is also service dog and pet-friendly with special rooms for those travelling with four-legged friends.
Price: Prices start at $220 a night for a double room.
Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She’s also mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.