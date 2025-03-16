The room: What I expected to be the jewel of the IKEA Hotel crown, the room, turned out to be more like my third form report card and not living up to its potential. The duvet was a plain white one - odd from a company that prides itself in adding colour into its customer’s lives - and the room lacked personality. And for a company that prides itself in storage solutions, there was a distinct lack of storage within my double room. The room was a modest 18m2 with a curtain that I could peek out of to look at a bush and a bit of road. However, the bed, with IKEA topper, was comfortable and cosy in the -2 degree Swedish winter.

A standard double room in the IKEA hotel. Photo / IKEA Hotell

Bathroom: The bathroom was lacking any IKEA touches minus some soap-scented Swedish Nights. The bin was a small wall-hung bag, which left me confused considering the brand has over 34 bins within its brand’s own line. However, the bathroom’s redeeming feature came from the two-in-one shampoo and conditioner that gave my hair more shine and oomph than any $80 bottle ever has.

The bathroom lacked personality and storage. Photo / IKEA Hotell

Facilities: The hotel had some brilliant facilities, with a decent-sized gym with a good cardio and weights selection and a laundry room with complimentary laundry soap and drying facilities. It also had loads of meeting rooms, a huge lobby and workspace, a kid’s play area, an outdoor garden (totally frozen over in winter) and a small IKEA food fridge at reception. All rooms also come with free WiFi and you could borrow a bike for free to get to your next very IKEA destination.

The food at Grillen. Photo / NZ Herald

Food and drink: Breakfast is included in the room rate and was a delicious and generous offering of hot and cold buffets and pastry options. I opted most days for sausage and eggs and a small bowl of Swedish-soured yoghurt with cinnamon apples on top.

IKEA has also just opened a super cool restaurant on the other side of the carpark called Grillen. It was a delicious feast of Swedish offerings with a modern twist. I went for their truffle beef tartare, hot dog, and creamy mussel pot. The food was superb, well-presented and immaculately seasoned. Adding to the charm, the wine glasses were etched with hot dogs on them, which naturally made the wine more delicious.

The hotel doesn’t offer room service at this time.

While this appears to be a cupboard, it's actually open shelving with a small shelf to ceiling panel. Photo / IKEA Hotell

In the Neighbourhood: Absolutely nothing minus the IKEA museum, Grillen, IKEA’s test lab and many, many, many more IKEA offices.

Sustainability: IKEA Hotel recently went through refurb but there’s a lot left from 1964 as well – the copper roof has been made into a reception desk, and the limestone floor has been preserved as well as the open fireplace in the restaurant. The hotel’s soaps are on a wall pump to avoid waste and single-use plastics.

The room came with a small IKEA desk and lamp. Photo / IKEA Hotell

Accessibility: The hotel offers some fully accessible rooms as well as extra spacious communal areas and hallways. They are also tactilely accessible for people of variable ability. The dining area is also fully accessible. The hotel is also service dog and pet-friendly with special rooms for those travelling with four-legged friends.

Price: Prices start at $220 a night for a double room.

Contact: For more information visit https://www.ikeahotell.com/en/ or email IKEAhotell@inter.IKEA.com

