Hundreds of flights impacted by Dubai Airport floods, mounting travel backlog

Dubai International Airport underwater after heavy rains produced flooding in UAE and deaths in Oman. Photo / via X

Severe flooding brought the UAE’s busiest airport to a standstill, with Hundreds of flights out of Dubai cancelled by the rain.

There have been over 120 cancellations and 150 delays out of Dubai International Airport, including Emirates busy A380 service to Auckland EK488 which has been cancelled today.

Christchurch via Sydney EK412 is also delayed, subject to planes being available and today’s outbound service from Christchurch EK 413 is also affected.

Some travellers, facing a second day of disruption have been stranded in airport terminals, with only limited duty free shops for supplies.

One couple who had been on a flight from Sydney told the BBC that they were having to share food, nappies and basics with other stranded travellers.

“The only food we have is from duty free so it’s like they haven’t provided any food for infants or young children” said James Davine, who had been travelling with his wife and their six-month son.

My friend trying to get to Dubai Airport right now. Biblical. pic.twitter.com/JE3zkfKauZ — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) April 16, 2024

Their flight was diverted to another airport Dubai World Central Airport, which was 80km away from Dubai International and their connecting flights home.

Dubai International Airport has advised travellers to not come to the airport unless they had confirmed departures as flights continue to be cancelled.

“We are currently experiencing significant disruption due to the weather and are continuously working with our emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible,” said a message from DXB, the world’s second busiest airport, posted to X yesterday.

Emirates - Dubai’s long haul carrier based out of the airport - has also suspended check in of passengers at DXB until 9am on Thursday, local time.

“We are aware that many are still waiting to get on flights. Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations, as well as secure accommodation and other amenities for affected customers at the airport,” said the airline in a statement.

Affected travellers are advised to head to emirat.es/support.

Dubai is currently experiencing the heavy rain that has hit the Arabian Peninsula along with other emirates. In neighbouring country Oman at least 18 people were killed in flashfloods.