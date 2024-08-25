Ahead of our trip to Nepal, we were advised to start training a few months in advance. World Expeditions, for whose Everest Trek in Comfort in Sagarmāthā National Park (categorised as moderate) I was preparing, recommended we do 45 minutes of aerobic exercise three times a week from a minimum of three months ahead of the trip – things like jogging, cycling and walking.

I admittedly did not follow the timeline. The trip snuck up on me and, realising it was suddenly only six weeks until we left, I started a haphazard training regimen, squeezing in 3km jogs at the park three times a week, daily bodyweight exercises and light weights to strengthening exercises for legs, core and glutes (lunges and wall squats proved helpful) and some low-impact swimming. This was all on top of my baseline fitness, which I credit to my daily 40 minutes of brisk walking (my office commute).

One thing I did that proved invaluable was backpack training, walking to and from work for two weeks before the trip carrying a backpack that weighed around 6kg. This helped me get used to carrying some weight, and strengthened my shoulders. It really made a difference.

Though nervous about not being fit enough, or strong, during the trek I was pleasantly surprised that I was more than up to the task, and thanks to the slow-and-steady pace set by our guides – “sherpa speed” – the multi-day hike was much easier than I thought.

I also learned that fitness is only part of the puzzle.

“Anyone can take up hiking. It isn’t your feet that need to be suited to hiking, it is your footwear,” says podiatrist Caron Orelowitz. “To prepare for a long hike, make sure you choose the right hiking boots and orthotics insoles, lace your boots properly, wear the right socks, and get your training miles in.”

Keep yourself fit during the trek too

While walking all day might feel like exercise enough, you need to do conditioning while you’re on your hike as well.

I would spend 10 minutes stretching in the morning, and another 20 minutes of deep stretching during the evening before dinner, utilising a rubber handball to get into sore knots and my niggly knee, which worked wonders.

Make sure to stretch your feet to minimise foot cramp and pain later on, recommends Orelowitz, and elevate your feet and legs when you’re resting to help relieve blood flow and swelling. Inflammation can be reduced by 10-15 minutes of hydrotherapy (soaking them in water). “Massaging your feet can help the blood flow for healing. You can also find any bruises or cuts that may have cropped up on the hike.” Keeping your feet clean can reduce the risk of infection; Orelowitz advises washing them with warm water and gentle soap.

When doing a multi-day trek, down time at camp is a good time for rest and recovery; clean your feet, stretch your body and air your shoes out. Photo / Emma Gleason

Make sure your feet are sorted

I can’t stress how critical good boots are. You can be as fit as an Olympian, but if your footwear isn’t up to scratch, you’re going to run into trouble.

Ill-fitting boots and poor preparation can lead to everything from blisters, plantar fasciitis, and hot spots to ankle sprains, blisters, stress fractures, and even ingrown toenails, Orelowitz warns. “What many people don’t realise when it comes to preparing for their trip is how important it is to have the right walking gear; not only for comfort but to protect your feet and prevent foot injuries.”

READ: Why strong feet matter - boost your health with these exercises

Finally accepting my old Kathmandu boots were a size too small, I splurged on a new pair of boots from Italian brand Scarpa, and they were worth every cent and will last for years.

Andrew Powell, marketing manager for outdoor store Bivouac, agrees. “A high-quality boot may be expensive but will provide many years of service and is a worthwhile investment.”

Professionally fitted boots are so important

Although it might be tempting to buy boots online, this is one item where you need to try them on first and get them properly fitted, wearing the kind of socks you’ll be using them with.

“Getting professional advice and being correctly fitted are key components in ending up with the right footwear for your end usage,” says Powell. “Different brands and models will vary in shape and volume in the forefoot and heel and some will immediately feel better than others. It is important to have a fit that is not too tight as to cause pressure points but also doesn’t allow excessive movement, especially in the heel, where friction can quickly produce painful blisters.”

Sizing up is a good idea, preventing rubbing and bruising, while making room for thick socks. “A wider than usual toe box allows your feet to expand with heat and movement,” explains Orelowitz. “Which will prevent sores and blisters on your toes.”

I usually wear a 38 but my Scarpas are a 41 and the perfect fit, with room for multiple layers of sock, feet swelling and cushioning. They’ve been life-changing.

Good quality hiking boots, like these from Italian brand Scarpa, can be life changing - especially on a long hike. Photo / Tim Charody

It really helps to break them in

If, like me, you’re investing in new footwear before your trek, do so well in advance so you can get used to them.

“It is imperative to wear your new boots on a number of shorter excursions before heading off on a major trip,” advises Powell. “This will allow your boot to break in, your feet to become accustomed to the new footwear and provides an opportunity to address any issues before being committed in the middle of a multi-day adventure.”

I wore mine for three days at Womad ahead of my trip to Nepal, and on a couple of city walks.

What’s inside your boots matters too

Some of the best advice I got was from Orelowitz, who advised wearing two pairs of socks. “The theory is that the socks rub against each other rather than your feet.”

I wore knee-high compression socks (which also help with recovery) underneath thick hiking socks.

A matter of personal preference, socks vary widely, and the choice can be overwhelming.

“Socks are an area that’s all about trial and error, just like shoes really, so make sure you test them before you leave for a long hike or backpacking trip,” Orelowitz says. “The only big no-no is cotton – it just doesn’t dry out and your feet will stay wet and potentially become sore.”

For extra cushioning, I borrowed some hiker’s wool from someone in our group, and it really helped cushion my toes for the downhill. It can be “highly effective” says Powell. “Especially for preventing blisters around the toes, by providing a soft, comfortable barrier to friction.”

Waikanae-made Hikers Wool, $13, from Frances Nation.

Blisters are incredibly common for hikers, “especially when you’re racking up the miles” Orelowitz says, and usually the result of poor-fitting shoes or excessive moisture. “They can ruin a hike and cause lots of foot pain and discomfort.”

Miraculously, or perhaps not given I followed the advice above, I completed our eight-day trek without a single blister – an issue that usually plagues me on hikes – but if they do happen, make sure you have the right first aid items on hand to mitigate their impact and prevent them getting infected. Heavy-duty plasters (the tough, super-adhesive fabric kind are great), betadine and an antibiotic ointment are great.

“If skin blisters develop, do not pop the blister. Cover it with a clean, dry dressing and check daily,” advises Orelowitz. “If the area becomes red, inflamed or any pustular discharge, this could mean that it is infected, and you will need to get medical attention.”

Orelowitz recommends packing a foot-care kit for your hike:

Extra pair of socks: You’ll want these in case your socks become wet or sandy

Athletic or duct tape: Use it to tape potential problem areas

Moleskin: Protects your feet from blisters caused by irritation

Lubricant or powder: Apply to problem areas

Blister patches: Provide blister relief and promote faster healing

Benzoin wipes: These help the patch stick to your skin

Alcohol wipes: Disinfect blisters that may have torn or ripped

A barrier product like petroleum or anti-chafing lubricant can also help if you’re hiking in wet conditions.

Whatever you do, don’t ignore blisters and hot spots – warning signs include redness, itching, tenderness and pain – or any foot issues. “Whenever possible, stop to treat your feet before a mild nuisance becomes a big problem. Stop if something is wrong,” Orelowitz advises. “If you feel something in your shoe or a hot spot developing (often because of wet socks), stop and take the time to fix it.”

Air your feet whenever you can. “This prevents the dreaded skin pruning effect, which softens the skin and can lead to open sores, also known as hot spots, and blisters,” she explains. “It also allows your shoes and socks to dry out, which prevents pesky bacterial and fungal infections on the feet and toenails.”

When hiking in the Himalayas, fitness and health go hand in hand, so pack a first aid kit and see your GP before you depart. There's yak dung and other animal deposits on the trails, so keep your hands and feet as clean as you can.

Health is integral to being trek-fit

When hiking in Nepal, you’ll be likely to experience higher altitudes than you may be used to.

At its highest point our trek went to 4000m above sea level. By the time we got to Namche Bazaar, 3440m, some of our group were experiencing the effects of altitude sickness – things like headaches, shortness of breath, coughing, nausea and gastrointestinal issues.

While the group leader was fully equipped with medicine and first aid supplies (and a portable hyperbaric oxygen chamber) it’s recommended to bring your own equipment too.

Diamox: Used to manage the effects of high altitude, this can be taken preventatively before your trip, or when altitude sickness strikes. I brought some but, luckily, didn’t need to take it – though many in our group did and found it helped quickly.

Electrolytes: Beyond the impacts of altitude on the body, a multi-day hike can also take it out of you. When doing so much walking, staying hydrated is vital. Electrolytes proved invaluable; I packed dissolvable tablets that I could add to my drink bottle throughout the day.

Painkillers: And with the general aches and pains expected after all that movement, having painkillers on hand is a good idea. I brought paracetamol, ibuprofen and diclofenac and took all of them at one point or another.

Gastrointestinal medication: It’s wise to have a stash of Imodium, especially when in a country with different bugs floating around (and all that yak dung dusting the trail) and the last thing you want is an upset stomach when you need to walk eight hours. My doctor prescribed me some for the trip, as well as anti-nausea medication.

Consult your GP or a travel doctor before you go, they’ll give you everything you could need. If you’re planning a multi-day trek abroad and nervous about your feet, see a podiatrist before you go.

And, whether you’re going to the Himalayas or closer to home, make sure you have good boots.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, fashion, media and travel, and found that trekking in the Everest region was more than a walk in the park.



