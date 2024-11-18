Embrace a seaside escape to sunny Queensland on this five-night holiday at Noosa Blue Resort in Noosa Heads with $850 bonus value. Enjoy five nights in an upgraded deluxe one bedroom suite, a full-day scenic food and wine tour, bonus Eumundi Markets transfer, a complimentary bottle of wine on arrival, guaranteed late checkout of 11am, a bonus Privileges Dining Card, My Queensland Experience Pass, and complimentary parking, Wi-Fi and midweek housekeeping.

This exclusive package is valued at $1424 per person and costs from just $999 per person if booked before November 28, 2024. Select travel dates from November 7, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Contact: My Queensland, call 0800 654 175 or visit myqueensland.co.nz

Have a relaxing five-night holiday at Noosa Blue Resort.

Indulge in Aitutaki

Spend five nights at the five-star and adults-only Pacific Resort Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. Surrounded by the breathtaking, tranquil turquoise waters of the Aitutaki lagoon, stay in a Premium Beachfront Bungalow where you will feel like the only one for miles on this beautiful tropical atoll. Included is daily breakfast, return airport transfers and a bonus NZ$250 food and beverage credit per room per stay.

From $2685 per person twin share, this staycation is on sale until November 30, 2024. Travel between January 15 to March 13, 2025. Airfares are additional and can be arranged by your Travel Associates Advisor. Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Have a stress-free vacation at the Pacific Resort Aitutaki. Photo / Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Witness the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Immerse yourself in one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural events with an unforgettable getaway to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Set against the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, this mesmerising spectacle combines music, dance and military tradition, making it a must-see experience for globetrotters and culture lovers alike.

Hello World’s exclusive deal includes a two-night stay at the charming Brooks Hotel or a similar property, daily full Scottish breakfast, a 24-hour Edinburgh Hop-on/Hop-off tour, entry to the historic Edinburgh Castle with a delightful afternoon tea, and a ticket to the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Section 6, 7, 10, or 11).

This two-night, three-star central package starts from just $1739 per person twin share available on sale until January 31, 2025. With travel dates available from August 1 to 5, and August 13 to 23, 2025, it’s the perfect chance to plan ahead for a summer escape. Contact: Hello World, call 0800 75 87 87 or visit helloworld.co.nz