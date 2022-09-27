One thing that sets Movenpick apart is the daily chocolate hour service. Photo / supplied

One thing that sets Movenpick apart is the daily chocolate hour service. Photo / supplied

Melissa Nightingale spends a night in the new Movenpick Hotel in Wellington.

Location: The Terrace, Wellington, between the city centre and the suburb of Te Aro.

Price: Superior rooms start at $279 per night while family suites start at $379.

Perfect for: Families with kids, couples, solo travellers - anyone really.

The suite has plenty of room and great views of the city. Photo / Supplied

Check-in experience: Walking through the front entrance into the stylish lobby, you're immediately greeted with a tray of cookies and a special cacao husk tea to try. It's a lovely touch for a hotel focusing on sweet treats. Check-in was seamless and fast and the staff were friendly and helpful. Movenpick also offers a valet service for guests of $30 per day, meaning you can simply drop your keys at the front desk and continue on your merry way.

Rooms: The one-bedroom suite has plenty of space and big windows stretching the length of the walls. The view looks out over Te Aro and the central city, across to Mt Victoria. In the evening you can lie on the bed and stare out as the daylight fades and apartment windows across the city start to light up.

The Forage restaurant serves delicious, locally-sourced food. Photo / Supplied

There's a comfortably-sized lounge area with cosy couches and armchairs, a kitchenette with a small coffee machine, and a separate bedroom area with separate heating controls.

Bathrooms: No more fighting over space as this bathroom has double vanities. There's an oddly long shower area with a rainfall shower head. Soaps and shampoos are Amiki brand, and the bathroom includes a complimentary toothbrush, shaving set, vanity set and shower cap.

Food and drink: Daily chocolate hour. Need I say more? No, but I will. Movenpick hotels across the world hold daily chocolate hours as a point of difference from other hotels, and as a way to play on their connection to desserts.

Movenpick Wellington's chocolate hour runs from 4.30-5.30pm and is free for guests. A small table is set up near the hotel restaurant with a selection of chocolates and mini treats, and a chocolate fondue tower with marshmallows and fruits to dip in. On weekends there will often be pancakes or doughnuts.

The Forage bar. Photo / Supplied

There's also the hotel restaurant, Forage, which utilises some of Wellington's best cuisine and artisan produce. During my stay, I enjoyed the beef Wellington and a berry brioche for dessert while looking out over the city lights.

Another point of difference for Movenpick is the 24-hour sundae service. Guests can call down to the kitchen at any time of the day or night and order an ice cream sundae made with Movenpick ice cream.

Facilities: The hotel has an indoor heated swimming pool and a sauna, and for families there's a large children's room full of toys, books, climbing furniture and a TV. Movenpick also has meeting rooms for anyone visiting for business purposes.

Daily chocolate hour is free for guests. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Perched on the edge of the city, it's a short walk to get into the CBD, though be warned you'll be walking uphill to get back to the hotel.

Accessibility: Somewhat bafflingly for a new hotel, there are no wheelchair-accessible bedrooms available.

Contact: Phone 04 385 2119 or go to allaccor.com and search for "movenpick hotel wellington".