Hotel review: The Spire Hotel, Queenstown

Maggie Wicks reviews The Spire Hotel, Queenstown

Location: The Spire is a hop, skip and a jump from the waterfront and the town's busy central precinct.

Style: Modern, warm, comfortable and sexy.

Perfect for: Romantics, foodies, and adventurers who need their comfort at the end of an adrenaline-packed day.

Price: Suites start at $480, including luxury bed and breakfast.

First impressions: Tucked down an alleyway off Church St, The Spire Hotel is just moments from Queenstown's peaceful main drag. There are just 10 rooms here, so service is personal and tailored to what guests are after. The style is contemporary and a concierge is always on hand to welcome new guests and show them to their rooms, or to greet those wandering back from exploring the city.

Rooms: The Spire offers 10 suites - all spacious with super king beds, a fireplace, stereo system, balcony and generous bathrooms. The decor is neutral blacks and white, with red accents on the walls and on the beds. On a chilly day, expect the stone-clad fireplace to be lit and music to be already playing for your arrival.

Although beds can be separated into two king singles, these rooms are perfect for couples. The large deep bathtub is separated from the main bedroom by louvred shutters which can be closed for privacy, or left open so your partner can top up your wine while you bathe.

The minibar offers complimentary water, juice, tea, coffee and soft drinks, and if you call reception, fresh coffee and espresso coffee can be brought to you. There are local wines and whiskies available in-room to purchase.

Huge and warm - the tiles are heated, the shower is loud and powerful, and the aforementioned bath is deep and big enough for two, should you be inclined. There is a huge double vanity with space for everyone to get fancied up for a night out in New Zealand's party town.

Food & drink: Downstairs No. 5 Church Lane offers beautiful looking and sounding cocktails - Melody of Impulse or an Infinite Wisdom, anyone? - and an extensive menu of exclusively Central Otago wine. If you're dining, expect the flavours of Otago, served with flair - crispy fried banana blossoms, torched salmon, and hay-roasted Te Mana lamb neck.

At breakfast, guests eat at either Eichardt's The Grille restaurant (half a minute around the corner), or at No. 5, right next door, depending on opening hours. Enjoy benedicts, creamy scrambled eggs, smokey streaky bacons, and proper chewy sourdough. It'd be hard to go past the Anzac porridge however - served with golden syrup, biscuit crumble, and to get a little extra kick for your morning, a nip of Laphroaig.

Guests are welcome to use the Queenstown Gym, including classes as well as standard gym equipment, a few minutes' walk from the hotel - just ask at reception for a free day pass. Local newspapers will be brought to your room if requested. There is also an in-room tapas menu available.

In the neighbourhood: Everything. You're right by the lake and the launching site of so many lake adventures, including the historic TS Earnslaw; around the corner are some of Queenstown's best bars including Eichardt's with their tapas, cocktails and exceptional service, and of course all the heart-pumping activities that Queenstown offers.

Family friendly: Cots and rollaway beds are available, as are interconnecting rooms for families. The Spire also offers seasonal packages, which include family activities, and a certified babysitting service.

Contact: thespirehotel.com

