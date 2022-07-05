The Sudima Five Mile Queenstown has a contemporary Scandanavian style which its owners have said is ''reminiscent of an armadillo''. Photo / Supplied

Dan Ahwa stays at the new Sudima Queenstown Five Mile

ROOM CHECK

Location: The 4.5-star hotel is in a prime spot - located in a newish development of shops in the bustling Frankton area within the Five Mile precinct, near the airport, town centre, ski fields, and main routes to popular destinations. It's just a 10-minute drive into Queenstown's centre.

Style: Contemporary Scandanavian, which its owners have said is ''reminiscent of an armadillo''. This one is the seventh Sudima Hotels property in the group's portfolio, and joins two Sudimas in Auckland, two in Christchurch, one in Rotorua and a newish one in Kaikōura.

Price: From $179 per night for a superior twin room to $289 for a two-bedroom suite.

Perfect for: A weekend getaway for a couple, a family with young children or professionals needing somewhere safe and easy to stay on work trips.

Check-in experience: We were met by manager Winsome who checked us in with ease. Staff were friendly and welcoming. If you have hired a rental car, the best place to park is not via the main strip on Grant Rd, but in the carpark around the back. You'll just need to collect a Sudima card to place on the dashboard. Check-in time is 2pm and check-out time is at 11am.

First impressions: The Five Mile shopping precinct is a jarring juxtaposition to the surrounding vista, but it is definitely a place of convenience. You're a stone's throw away from the airport and a range of shops and cafes nearby. Once you get past the shop windows of puffer jackets and an enormous Look Sharp Store next door, you're greeted by a bright, clean and stylish Sudima foyer.

Rooms: There are six styles of slick, well-lit rooms, from a Superior Twin room to a Remarkables King room. Of the 120 rooms on offer, we stayed in an Alpine View King Room which has a king-size bed, ensuite bathroom and a majestic view of the mountains. The floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows offered a great view of the snow-capped mountains - and also a full view of the gym across the road with people working out every hour of the day. The bedroom was warm and quiet, and comes conveniently equipped with Alexa speakers, a mini-fridge (bottles of water only), tea and coffee, security safe and TV with content-casting capabilities. There's an ironing board, a yoga mat with sanitiser in the wardrobe. Personal highlight? A pillow menu.

Bathroom: A tastefully decorated bathroom featuring an overhead shower and a hand-held shower head with great water pressure. Amenities include Smith & Co. toiletries, plush bath robes and a recycling bin. I loved the Tamara Shower Burst - a fragrant shower thingy you put on the floor to give off aromatherapy vibes.

Facilities: There are meeting facilities available, and it's free to use a third-party gym nearby (ask at reception for a key). There's also a great spa in the hotel lobby called Moss, and snowboard/ski storage.

Food: Podium restaurant on level one has a cosy fireplace and is a good place to dine. When we were there, the chef had only just left to take up a post at Eichardt's Private Hotel in the town centre, but the kitchen staff did a good job of maintaining an impressive menu that didn't feel like standard hotel fare. Don't miss the cool Tanoshi sake bar and restaurant in the lobby.

In the neighbourhood: Everything from Countdown to Caroline Eve. Kmart is also conveniently located across the street, and if you're a silly Aucklander who hadn't read the weather forecast about the snowfall beforehand, you can pick yourself a Kathmandu jacket next door.

Accessibility: There are accessible rooms available, with ramps in common areas.

Sustainability: Water regulation, guest-activated air-conditioning and lights, eco-dry cleaning of linen, plastic-free period care from Oi, compostable slippers and the option to bypass room cleaning altogether are just some of the nods to a greener experience at the hotel.

Contact: sudimahotels.com/en/our-hotels/queenstown-5-mile