Hotel review: Sudima Auckland City, Nelson Street

The soothing calm of the lobby at the new Sudima Auckland City, Nelson St. Photo/Supplied

ROOM CHECK

Kim Knight has a staycation at Sudima Auckland City, a smart, modern hotel with an emphasis on self-care

Location: Perfectly pitched between the city, Viaduct and Ponsonby

Style: Classy corporate

Perfect for: Travellers looking for stylish rooms and a vegan dinner at mid-range prices.

First impressions: The muted colour palette and clean lines won't scare any horses but never underestimate the soothing power of distressed concrete, buttery taupe and teal accents and a very welcoming reception desk. Some hotels are quirky, others are quietly and professionally calm. This newly opened Sudima is, blissfully, the latter.

Rooms: Yes, that is a bath in the bedroom. The toilet and shower are safely behind a separate door, but there's something ridiculously luxurious about a short swoon from a double-sized hot bath to queen-sized comfy bed. The latter's more centrally located than normal but you forget that once you sink into the pillows and point the remote at the enormous, Chromecast-capable telly. A usefully long desk includes a few fun extras like an Amazon Echo (Alexa: Play popular 1980s music. Alexa: Please tell my boyfriend why George Michael matters) and a gratitude journal. The room was surprisingly quiet given the insanely traffic-busy street below, and the floor-to-ceiling view came alive at night - all Sky Tower and British artist Martin Creed's giant neon "Whatever" sculpture.

Our corner suite (priced from $269; more standard rooms start at $179) had a couch, coffee table (and coffee machine) and a selection of "u-room" extras. I did not unfurl the yoga mat, I did open the chickpea crisps, which might be healthy but are not a patch on the proper ones. Call me unhealthily vain, but I was surprised there was no full-length mirror. Also, there's a little light leakage down the sides of the curtains - pack a sleep mask if you're sensitive.

Bed, with bath beyond, at the new Sudima Auckland City on Nelson St. Photo/Supplied

Bathroom: The fizzy bath bomb turned the water a murderous red but it smelled so pretty. And then I had a shower anyway because I'd live under a rain-head nozzle if I could and there was a "breathe"-scented Tamara-brand shower bomb. Amenities ran to a Glow Lab hydrating face mask, Aromatherapy Co tabac and cedarwood soaps and, because there's a pandemic, travel-size hand sanitiser. I loved the cotton-knit bathrobe that will stretch to accommodate any amount of dinner.

Food and drink: Onsite restaurant East is Asian-fusion, fully vegetarian and about 70 per cent vegan - even the buffet breakfast sausage is sans meat and the Peking duck is actually Peking jackfruit. Book for a dinner experience because the chilli-spiked cocktails are chef's kiss good and the bang bang shitake mushrooms were an instant entry into my Top 10 Auckland Dishes. It's a serious point of difference and worth visiting even if you aren't staying in the hotel.

Larb (minus the chicken) and corn cakes, from the small plates menu at East, the new restaurant inside Sudima Auckland City, Nelson St. Photo/Supplied

Facilities: Wi-fi was fast, easy and unlimited, there's an affiliated gym nearby, loan bikes on request and valet parking for $35 a day.

In the neighbourhood: The Sky Tower is so close you could bungee jump back to your room, but you're also in a direct line to the Auckland Art Gallery and on a loop bus route to Ponsonby and beyond. When the International Convention Centre opens these will be the closest hotel rooms in the city to Sara Hughes' glorious 550 multi-coloured glass panel artwork that spans the new build.

Accessibility: The nine accessible rooms can all be opened up to an adjoining room if required. Lower check-in desks, tactile numbering in the lift, clear and wide accessways at ground level and a menu and hotel services compendium in Braille are among the other accessibility features.

Sustainability: You can't steal the moisturiser because they've done away with those dinky, single-serve plastic bottles; the waste bins are labelled and divided for recycling. The parent company is the country's only carboNZero-credited hotel group and the newest addition to the chain is on track for the same.

Contact: sudimahotels.com/en/our-hotels/auckland-city

