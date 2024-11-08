First Impressions: The Lanson Place brand is renowned for family-like hospitality and that is exactly what they deliver. Upon walking through the door you are greeted with warmth – from the accommodating staff members ready to go above and beyond to the golden lighting and interior colour pallet to match. The restored 1901 Salvation Army Print Works reflects much of Melbourne’s charm by seamlessly integrating the old with the new. Every architectural and interior design styling decision seems well thought out and intentional. The colour pallet consisting of marble, soft oak wood, gold finishings and touches of grey, burnt orange and navy blue is carried throughout the 14 floors including the staff’s uniforms. The showcase of 450-plus commissioned artworks and sculptures ties everything together. The lobby’s 40-metre art installation scattered across the roof like a manuscript captured my attention. Inspired by the native Melaleuca paperback tree it acts as a nod to the building’s heritage.

The room: The premium one-bedroom apartment is cosy yet spacious. It has everything you could need for a long or short-term stay with plenty of storage options and appliances tucked away under the guise of soft-closing drawers and cupboards. The bed and pillows are the perfect firmness while remaining plush making for a perfect night’s sleep. Noise from other guests and outside was minimal and could be easily blocked out. The breathtaking view is the selling point. A feature floor-to-ceiling window stretching the length of the room showcases Melbourne’s cityscape overlooking Parliament Gardens from St Patrick’s Cathedral to the Princess Theatre back to the MCG and Rod Laver Arena.

Lanson Place Parliament Gardens Melbourne premium one-bedroom apartment. Photo / Alyse Wright

Bathroom: This spacious area features two sinks, a deep standalone bathtub and a large shower and toilet area. The inclusion of soft bath towels, a Dyson hairdryer and toiletries (including bath salts) from Australian brand Appelles added to the overall feeling of luxury.

Facilities: Lanson guests can expect complimentary Wi-Fi, in-room temperature control, a microwave and bar fridge, a Nespresso machine with four pods and a 55-inch TV in all rooms. Extra appliances are available in studio rooms, apartments and penthouses. Enjoy access to the 24/7 fitness center, pool/spa area and for an extra charge a locally sourced mini bar, off-site car parking and laundry and dry cleaning services are available.

Lanson Place Parliament Gardens in Melbourne. Photo / Alyse Wright

Food and drink: Lanson Place features an on-site restaurant/ bar, the Chronicle 502 and a breakfast buffet that doubles as a co-working space. Room service is available for those who prefer the comfort of their room and popular restaurants and cafes are within walking distance. Chronicle 502 provides an intimate dining experience with a good range of lunch, dinner and dessert options from their modern Australian menu. The staff have great knowledge of the menu and can make recommendations based on portion sizes and dietary requirements – with vegan and vegetarian options available. The bar offers a range of original cocktails named after streets around Lanson Place locations as well as many classics. Barista-made coffee and hot drinks can also be ordered. The breakfast buffet which includes cooked and continental options is available at an extra charge. A variety of breads, pastries, fresh fruits, yoghurt, juices and tea and coffee are provided.

In the neighbourhood: The best of Melbourne’s tourism and city life is just minutes away, with St Patricks Cathedral, Victoria Parliament and the Gardens across the road. Melbourne Museum, Fitzroy Garden and the theatre district are within a 10-minute walk. Public transport including the free tram is just around the corner unlocking a short journey to the famous Queen Victoria Markets and Melbourne’s sporting precinct made up of the MCG, Olympic Park and Rod Laver Arena.

View from Lanson Place Parliament Gardens in Melbourne. Photo / Alyse Wright

Accessibility: Lanson Place was designed with this in mind – even the pool is accessible via a hoist. Doors and corridors are made wide enough for wheelchairs and the side entrance acts as an easy entry point with a wheelchair lift located by the stairs between reception and Chronicle 502. Accessible rooms are available upon request

Sustainability: Recycling is encouraged with recycling bins located in the bathroom and kitchenette. Toiletries packaging is made of cardboard, with the hair and body products packaged in PET plastic bottles which are 100% recyclable. Room keys are made of wood and bottled water is supplied in glass.

Price: Lanson Places’ opening special has rooms starting from AUD$280.

Contact: For more information visit lansonplace.com/parliamentgardens.