Hotel review: Jesse Mulligan stays at Marlborough Lodge, Blenheim

The grounds are so extensive you may find you don't want to stray. Photo / Supplied

Jesse Mulligan has a luxury break at Blenheim's Marlborough Lodge

Getting there: Via rental car from Blenheim Airport – though car and helicopter transfers are available.

Check-in experience: The hotel manager met us at our car and lugged our bags upstairs to our room. As at most luxury lodges, the formalities of regular hotel life are mostly invisible here – it's all taken care of long before you arrive, by people who'd be shocked and upset if you were forced to pick up so much as a pen during your stay.

Room: The lodge offers a range of suites inside a huge Victorian-era building, formerly a convent for the Sisters of Mercy but moved in five pieces to its location in rural wine country. The rooms have been refurbished to luxury standard including super-king beds.

Price: $600-$2250 per night.

Marlborough Lodge, a luxury lodge in a Victorian-era building, formerly a convent for the Sisters of Mercy. Photo / Supplied

What's so good about this place? The large, immaculate gardens provide enough exploring potential that, if you prefer, you need never leave the property. The restaurant is world-class – a dining destination in its own right. And 6pm, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by a roaring outdoor fireplace is the perfect mood-setter for an evening of lodge life.

And the bad? The transformation into a full luxury lodge wasn't quite complete at the time we visited, so the owner was looking forward to adding finishing touches to elements such as the dining furniture and outdoor decking.

What's in the neighbourhood? Loads of wineries, some first-class food producers and lovely nature walks. A hike up Wither Hills, a drive to Pelorus Bridge reserve or boating around the Marlborough Sounds via Havelock or Picton are all great ways to kill an afternoon.

Food and drink: The hotel has lucked in on one of Britain's great chefs, Toby Stuart, who found himself job-hunting in New Zealand during Covid lockdown and, thanks to a few serendipitous introductions, now presides over a unique charcoal oven, cooking incredible food for lodge guests and curious locals. There is no shortage of good wine – The lodge even has its own label – and suites come with a complimentary minibar.

View: Our corner suite on the first floor had views all around the estate, and easy access to a balcony that wraps around the building.

Bathroom: A huge freestanding bath is hard to go past, although if you prefer a shower, this one is a beauty, with standard and monsoon heads depending on your mood.

A bathroom with a view. Photo / Supplied

Noise: The lodge is so far away from everything, you're most likely to be woken up by native birdsong. Accommodation is distant from the restaurant wing of the building, so when you descend to breakfast, you'll wonder how they managed to put together a whole buffet of hot and cold food without your hearing a thing.

Room service: The menu isn't designed for room service but at luxury lodges like this, you quickly learn that anything is possible.

Value for money: This is definitely at the high end of accommodation options but packages are available, and you won't need to spend much extra on food as breakfast, sweet treats and cocktail hour are all included in your room rate (as is various sporting equipment if the mood takes you).

Exercise facilities: I didn't see a gym but there are tennis courts and a swimming pool. It's a good excuse for a couple of days break from pushing weights, although, to be honest, the staff are so acquiescent, you get the feeling that if you asked them to do ten push-ups on your behalf, they would happily oblige.

Perfect for: A romantic luxury escape from Auckland, especially for those who haven't spent much time around Marlborough.

Would I return? I'm already planning to. If only for dinner but hopefully longer.

