Go NZ: Things to do in and around Queenstown and Dunedin.

Neil Porten stays at Dunedin's Esplanade Apartments and Motel

Location: The Esplanade, St Clair Beach, Dunedin.

Style: Relaxed beach-house cool. Everything appears freshly renovated in what is an older building and the result is a comfortable white-walled, grey-carpeted, motel-style unit. There's light-coloured wood furniture, a long black-leather sofa, with cane, bamboo and raffia furnishings.

Price: $200-250 per night.

Perfect for: Dunedin is a compact city and easy to get around, so this seaside suburb, 10 minutes from the city centre, is an ideal base for any activity and particularly convenient if you plan to explore the Otago Peninsula. If you're a surfer there's no better spot for checking the conditions.

First impressions: You cannot get any more seafront than this at St Clair Beach. Depending on the weather and tides, the waves either swash rhythmically over the rocks or crash against the seawall. Either way, enjoy the view from the balcony - you can see all the way along Ocean Beach to Lawyers Head, 3km to the east - and leave your window open at night for a seaside symphony.

Rooms: There are four one-bedroom apartments with balconies facing directly on to the Esplanade, and three two-bedroom apartments in the bungalow behind. We stayed in the Sandune, the westernmost of the beachfront apartments. There is a courtyard with a picnic table, the living space is roomy and the king bed was comfortable. The bathroom is off the bedroom.

Bathroom: Utterly clean, with a heated tiled floor and a glass shower stall with a standard shower head. South Pacific Soap Co toiletries.

Food and drink: Basic tea and coffee are provided but there are great eating and drinking options along the Esplanade. Starfish cafe bakes all its own pastries. Tītī restaurant was superb for lunch. Enjoy a sea view with a drink at Esplanade Restaurant or Salt Bar.

Facilities: Free off-street, unsecured parking for one car per apartment is accessible directly from the Esplanade. The kitchenette has a hotplate and microwave. There's no air conditioning, but efficient heaters and double-glazing are great for colder days and nights. You get Sky TV, Wi-Fi, an Alexa smart speaker, and the bedside lamps have wireless phone chargers in the base.

Family-friendly: The Seashells, Sandcastle and Wavecaps apartments in the house each sleep 5-6 people.

Accessibility: Access from the Esplanade is through a wide wrought-iron gate and up a flight of tiled stairs. There are no steps in the apartments, nor into the shower.

Contact: esplanade.co.nz