This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

ROOM CHECK

Stephanie Holmes stays at Chateau on the Park, a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, in Christchurch

Location: On the edge of Hagley Park in Riccarton

Style: Gothic castle meets country manor, 1970s-style

Price: From $175 per night

Perfect for: A Christchurch getaway in tranquil garden surroundings

First impressions: The hotel is grand, in a 70s-kind of way, with turrets, a gatehouse, lots of timber columns made from peeled tree trunks, and even an internal moat running around the property.

There was a warm welcome, right from the moment I stepped out of Christchurch Airport - the hotel offers a free shuttle service in their comfortable people mover, printed with a large cookie on the outside. The reason becomes clear at check-in when you're presented with a complimentary warm chocolate chip cookie. "We want the warm welcome to start from the moment you check in," one of the Chateau team told me.

Designed by celebrated New Zealand architect, Peter Beavan, Chateau on the Park was built in 1975 and became a Doubletree by Hilton property in 2016. Photo / Supplied

History: Designed by celebrated New Zealand architect Peter Beavan, Chateau on the Park was built in 1975 and became a Doubletree by Hilton property in 2016. Beavan used precise geometries, often with a nod to Gothicism.

Beavan passed away in 2012 and the neo-Gothic-inspired hotel remains

one of his last standing buildings after several were destroyed in the Christchurch

earthquakes.

Most recently, the hotel served as one of the country's MIQ facilities but after it was no longer needed for this purpose, it closed for a complete "refresh" and is now reopen.

One difference you'll find at this hotel is the incredible longevity of staff. There are many who have worked here for decades: for example, restaurant manager Amanda has been here for 27 years. She took over her current role from her mother-in-law, who retired after a 40-year stint. Amanda's daughter now works in the restaurant, too. It's something I imagine you won't find at many other hotel chain properties around the world.

Rooms: Spacious and comfortable, I can imagine this was one of the more desirable places to do an MIQ stint. Now it's a great place to unwind after days out sightseeing or long days travelling. My room had a balcony and a view of the rose garden and gave no sense of being close to the busy Deans Ave, right outside.

The super king bed was one you can sink into, with high-quality white linen. Everything felt clean and fresh.

Rooms at Christchurch's Chateau on the Park hotel are spacious and comfortable. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: A little dated, but spacious with walk-in shower and separate bath. Extremely hot water (be careful, it would be easy to scald yourself) but great shower pressure. Toiletries are Crabtree & Evelyn Verbena and Lavender de Provence.

Food and drink: The on-site GCB restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is a popular destination for locals. Visit in summer for Sunset Sessions, where you can relax in beanbags on the lawn while listening to live music. There's also the Den Bar, with cosy booths, a roaring fire and sports on TV. Room-service is available 24/7, however the meal I ordered late on a Friday evening was underwhelming.

Facilities: The heated outdoor pool was getting good use from a Melbourne family, even on a crisp July day. There's a full gym. If you're looking for an unusual venue for a conference, wedding or event, try the Camelot Room, which has high-stud, wooden pillars and, weirdly, two giant cauldron-feature fire-pits. Medieval-themed parties would be perfect here. Wi-Fi didn't work well on my mobile, and I had to join Hilton Honors scheme to use it on my laptop. There are 170 onsite parking spaces.

Chateau on the Park's on-site GCB restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is a popular destination for Christchurch locals. as well as hotel guests. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Take a stroll through Hagley Park, or the free local shuttle service to the CBD.

Family friendly: Interconnecting rooms are available, or rollaway beds can be added to suites for an additional fee. Children aged 11 and under eat breakfast for free at GCB when dining with a paying adult.

Accessibility: The three-floor hotel has an accessible elevator for the upper floors. Twin accessible rooms have two double beds and a walk-in shower. The restaurant and bar are step-free and table service can be accommodated.

Sustainability: There is a soap recycling scheme for unused bar soap and guests can opt-out of receiving fresh towels on a daily basis. However, the Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries were all single-use plastic bottles so make sure you take with you any you used to save them being thrown away.

Contact: hilton.com