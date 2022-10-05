Rooms at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn offer views out across the famously cool borough, or back across the river to Manhattan. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes stays at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Location: Boreum Hill in Downtown Brooklyn, New York City

Style: New York loft-style building converted into a hip, stylish hotel that has everything you need.

Perfect for: Exploring Brooklyn; taking a break from the crowds of Manhattan.

Price: From $560 per night.

Ace Hotel Brooklyn's entrance sits in an open courtyard, with a striking light installation hanging from the concrete ceiling. Photo / Supplied

First impressions:

The entrance sits in an open two-storey courtyard, inset from the building, with a striking light installation hanging from the concrete ceiling. To the left of the entrance is As You Are, the on-site restaurant, while the main hotel doorway is on the right.

The welcome from the front desk staff was warm, and I was checked in quickly and directed to the lifts.

The hotel's ground floor is a place to socialise and connect with other guests – there's a shared working space, a courtyard garden and a comfortable bar area called The Lobby.

This is one of 10 hotels in the Ace brand, with the newest recently opening in Sydney.

Rooms: There are 11 room types, ranging from Suite, to Loft, to Queen. I was in a Medium - a 30 to 35sq m space, with king bed and views out to the southwest Brooklyn skyline, including a peep of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge that connnects Brooklyn to Staten Island. It's a gorgeous outlook, with the rooftops of the borough's brownstone buildings, and green park spaces. At night, there was a constant stream of lights from planes taking off from JFK airport, which looked like a string of fairy lights in the night sky. Other rooms have views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge.

The room itself has a cabin feel with lots of rich cherry-toned wood in the furniture, doors and walls, while the bare concrete ceiling and black framed windows give a New York warehouse edge.

Room features at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn include green leather sofas, wooden rocking chairs, Smeg bar fridges, and record players. Photo / Supplied

Additions that reflect the Ace's stylish brand included a green leather sofa, wooden rocking chair with colourful striped-fabric cushion, a Smeg bar fridge, a grey marle jersey bathrobe and a record player complete with a few vintage vinyl albums. These are not just for show – I enjoyed playing Elvis Presley's Way Down in the Jungle Room while relaxing after a long day.

There's also a large flat-screen TV, desk and enough storage space for my large suitcase – although if a couple were travelling together with a lot of luggage, it might feel a bit of a squeeze.

Bathroom: Shower over bath with white-tile walls, wooden shelves, and toiletries from Japanese brand UKA.

Food and drink: The room's well-stocked mini bar featured a range of local drinks and snacks, including Brooklyn Brittle, Brooklyn Born Chocolate animal crackers, Brooklyn Best peach tea, and beer from Queens' Finback brewery. There was a kettle for making tea and coffee, but no complimentary supplies – the only tea bags on offer were at a cost of US$4 per bag – about $7 each.

Downstairs on the ground floor, As You Are serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a gorgeous modern American menu. The Lobby bar serves a range of cocktails, wines and beers, with a menu of small plates and snacks.

Brooklyn itself is packed with all manner of amazing eateries and bars, and of course over the river, Manhattan has some of the world's best restaurants and an overwhelming amount of choice.

The Lobby bar at Ace Hotel Brooklyn is a great place for a pre-dinner drink or night-cap. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi with no password required. There's a gym on level three.

In the neighbourhood: Where to even start. Brooklyn is a sprawling Borough with so much to see and do. Within walking distance of the hotel is the Dumbo area, where you'll find Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, and some of the best views back to the city skyline. Walk the Promenade, wander the neighbourhood streets to see classic New York brownstone houses, browse the vintage shops and boutiques, or find large chain stores like Target and Primark.

The hotel is across the road from the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Metro station, which gives easy connections to anywhere you want to go in the city. The subway system might seem a little intimidating at first, but it's incredibly easy and will take you wherever you want to go.

The good thing about staying in Brooklyn, rather than Manhattan, is it feels a lot less frenetic on this side of the river. Although it's still a huge borough, with busy traffic and lots of people, there are far fewer skyscrapers so it feels less closed in.

The Ace Hotel Brooklyn is in Boreum Hill, walking distance to the waterfront, Brooklyn Bridge and the famous Dumbo neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Family friendly: Cribs can be provided free of charge on request.

Accessibility: There are three accessible room types, Medium, Double and Suite, each with features including accessible beds, roll-in showers or baths with grab bars. All are wheelchair clearance-compliant and have lowered peepholes.

Sustainability: The Uka toiletries are in large, wall-mounted refillable dispensers. The mattresses are organic, biodegradable and sustainable. There's a huge focus on local produce and suppliers, and a real community feel.

Contact: acehotel.com/brooklyn