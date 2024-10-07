Katz Castle and the Middle Rhine River Valley. Photo / Viking

Tour Peru and hike the Inca Trail

On this one-of-a-kind opportunity, travel from Lima to Cusco and hike the Inca Trail in style on an 11-day active discovery of Peru with G Adventures. Explore the neighbourhoods of Lima by bike and taste the delicious local cuisine. See ancient ruins and experience traditional cultures in the Sacred Valley before setting off on the four-day trek, where you walk through the Sun Gate to glimpse Machu Picchu. Book with Travel Associates to get a $500pp travel credit towards your holiday. From $7789pp. On sale until October 31, 2024. Travel between April 3 and May 29, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Explore local neighbourhoods and try local cuisine in Peru. Photo / G Adventures

Explore Turkey’s rich history on a 15-day tour

From the rugged landscapes of Cappadocia to the energetic buzz of Istanbul, this fast-paced tour ticks off all of Turkey’s must-sees and more. As the bridge between East and West, the country is a fascinating tapestry of cultures. Journey through its rich history, visiting relics from the Ottoman and Greco-Roman Empires. Along the way, get lost in spice-scented bazaars, relax on the turquoise coast, and refuel with local tipples and treats. House of Travel has a 15-day tour starting from $3060 per person. The package includes 14 nights accommodation, breakfast daily, transport, sightseeing and an Explore trip leader. PLUS save $540 per person. Valid for sale until October 21, 2024. Departs April, July and August 2025. Flights additional. Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715, see your travel agent or visit hot.co.nz/explore-turkey

Experience the viral Turkey tour on your next vacation.

Discover historic cities and scenic treasures

Journey through historic cities and scenic treasures with Viking’s 16-day Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean voyage. Trace the routes of centuries-old mariners as you set sail from Barcelona. Visit scenic Marseille and elegant Corsica. See the Unesco city of Valletta and delve into the ancient North African cities of Algiers, Tunis and Casablanca. Wander amid Andalucian treasures in Seville and admire the mighty Alhambra palace of Granada. Viking’s inclusive value includes everything you need, such as a guided excursion in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour speciality tea, coffee and bottled water, access to the state-of-the-art Nordic spa, self-service laundry and all tipping. With no kids, no casinos and fewer than 1000 guests. Priced from $11,995pp in a Veranda Stateroom with included airfare for your companion on all 2025, 2026 and 2027 ocean voyages if booked before November 15, 2024. Terms and conditions apply. Contact: Viking, call 0800 447 913 or visit vikingcruises.com.au.

Start your journey at Guell Park Barcelona.

