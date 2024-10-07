Delve into the ancient wonders of Croatia and Sicily
Explore the ancient wonders of Croatia and Sicily with Ponant. The journey begins in Venice, sailing to the medieval island of Rab and on to Primosten. Discover the baroque beauty of Lecce and stroll through the historic streets of Stari Grad in Hvar. From Dubrovnik’s ancient charm to the serene landscapes of Mljet National Park and a stop in Montenegro’s Tivat, the adventure concludes its first leg in Valletta. The second leg continues from Valletta to Porto Empedocle and Tunisia before returning to Sicily. The voyage wraps up in Syracuse before sailing back to Valletta, Malta. Throughout, Ponant ensures a luxurious and immersive travel experience, blending comfort and elegance with the wonders of the world. Enjoy 16 nights from $AUD17,024 (approx. NZ$18,632) per person twin share in a Deluxe Stateroom, departing August 21, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. Contact: World Travellers, phone 0800 777 730 or visit worldtravellers.co.nz
Indulge in a Rhine river cruise
Explore one of Europe’s best-loved rivers on a seven-night cruise with Viking. Staying onboard Viking Skirnir sailing from Amsterdam to Basel, discover the turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, historic cities, medieval towns and stunning scenery of the Middle Rhine – a Unesco World Heritage Site. With a saving of $2500pp, book with Flight Centre to get an exclusive $220 shipboard credit per stateroom. Includes one complimentary shore excursion in every port of call, enrichment lectures and destination performances as well as the option to upgrade to a French Balcony from an additional $205pp per night. From $2965pp. On sale until October 20, 2024. Departs Amsterdam March 25, 2025. International airfares and transfers are additional. Subject to availability. Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz