Washington has natural beauty in every corner of the state, from its rugged coastline to its towering mountain ranges and gorgeous waterways and valleys. There’s a fantastic food and beverage scene, in urban and rural settings alike. While Seattle is the most known city in the state, home to icons like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, there’s plenty outside the city to enjoy too. House of Travel has a 6-night package starting from $3109 per person share twin. This package includes return economy airfares flyings Hawaiian Airlines from Auckland to Seattle, 6 nights accommodation, 4 nights in Seattle, 1 night in Wenatchee, 1 night in Winthrop, a Seattle Coffee Culture Walking Tour and 6-day rental car. Valid for sale until October 16, 2024 for travel November 16 to December 25, 2024 and January 20 to April 30, 2025. Contact: House of Travel, call 0800 713 715, see your travel agent or visit hot.co.nz/explore-seattle

Washington has loads of beauties to explore, starting with the well-loved city of Seattle. Photo / Supplied

Embark on a European adventure

Cruise in style for longer on Emerald Cruises’ best-selling 23-Day Discover the Rhine, Main and Danube cruise and discover the best of Central and Eastern Europe. Enjoy the classic Amsterdam to Budapest river cruise before your voyage continues through the Lower Danube to Bucharest. Take advantage of the included cultural excursions and active experiences, like bike touring in Vienna and Belgrade and along the beautiful Danube, as well as guided hikes to castles and Ivanovo Church, and so much more. All meals, plus complimentary wine and beer at lunch and dinner, tipping and gratuities, and transfers are also included. All yours from $13,850pp based on an August 30, 2025 departure in an E Category Emerald Stateroom. Price includes Super Earlybird saving of up to $3300pp when paid in full 10 months prior to departure. Contact Emerald Cruises or see emeraldcruises.co.nz

Emerald Destiny cruises by the Iron Gates.

Stay at the luxurious Royce Melbourne Hotel

The Royce Melbourne Hotel is a luxurious haven nestled in the heart of one of Australia’s most vibrant cities. Spending three nights in a deluxe room, this hotel blends classic elegance with modern sophistication. With daily breakfast, USD$100 (NZ$160) hotel credit, room upgrade on arrival and early check-in/late check-out (subject to availability), you get a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. Also included is a Yarra River Waterbike Tour, taking in the iconic landmarks. From $839pp and on sale until October 17, 2024. Travel between November 1 and December 31, 2024. Airfares and transfers are additional and can be arranged by your Travel Associates Adviser. Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Spend three nights at the heart of Australia’s vibrant city. Photo / The Royce Melbourne

The ultimate holiday in Tahiti and Bora Bora

Experience an all-inclusive escape to Tahiti and Bora Bora on this 10-night fly, stay and cruise holiday with a Bonus Value of $4000. Enjoy return international flights to Papeete and a one-night hotel stay to explore the city, as well as a 7-night French Polynesia cruise from Tahiti onboard Windstar’s Star Breeze. Enjoy world-class gourmet onboard dining across a range of complimentary venues and settle in for showstopping onboard entertainment including live music and performances. Enjoy access to water sports equipment and an exclusive water sports platform, a bonus onboard all-inclusive drinks package, prepaid gratuities and more. This exclusive package is valued at $7990pp and costs from just $5990pp. Book by October 31. Multiple 2025-2026 sail dates are available. All prices are based on twin share accommodation and are subject to change and availability at the time of booking. Seasonal and weekend surcharges may apply. Terms and conditions apply. Contact a My Cruises Holiday Expert on 0800 110 179 or see MyCruises.co.nz.

An all-inclusive Tahiti-Bora Bora trip is all you need. Photo / Supplied



