The sunny outlook in beachy North Queensland. Photo / Getty

ENJOY OCEAN SWIMS

In the heart of Tropical North Queensland, Mantra Amphora Resort, located directly opposite the palm-fringed beach of Palm Cove, is a hotel where every room has a private balcony with views of the resort’s garden, lagoon-style pool or the ocean. Return Qantas fares to Cairns and seven nights at Mantra Amphora Resort are priced from $2005pp, twin-share, from Auckland or from $2109pp from Wellington, or from $2165pp for travel from Christchurch. Book by March 26. Available travel periods range from mid-July through to mid-September.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or for Auckland departures Flightcentre.co.nz/product/16450047, Wellington departures Flightcentre.co.nz/product/16450116, Christchurch departures Flightcentre.co.nz/product/16450185

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat, a luxurious dinner spot in Mackenzie Country. Photo / Supplied

ESCAPE TO A LAKESIDE RETREAT

A two-night culinary delights escape, designed for two people to enjoy the peace and quiet of a luxurious villa on a high-country estate in the Mackenzie Country, costs $5785. The Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat also has a 2023 Winter Retreat for stays between May and September. Priced from $8865, this is a three-night stay for up to four people and includes the estate’s chef-created, three-course dinners delivered to your villa, where you can dine in front of the open fire. Your hot tub is drawn from an artesian well, and the estate’s masseuse will treat each guest to an hour’s relaxation massage.

Contact: Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat, 027 437 0820 or reservations@mtcookretreat.nz or Mtcookretreat.nz/retreat-packages/

See the stunning Eilean Donan Castle. Photo / Pixabay

DRIVE THE SCOTTISH HIGHWAYS

Book eight days’ car rental with seven nights’ accommodation and explore Scotland. Priced from $1745pp, twin-share, for an October 23 departure, this self-drive tour has an itinerary that ensures you see the highlights of Scotland. You’ll visit the quintessentially-Scotland Eilean Donan Castle, cruise Loch Ness and learn about the mysterious Loch Ness Monster, do a whisky tasting in the smallest distillery in Scotland and spend time exploring Edinburgh. The itinerary can be customised to suit your own travel pace. Other departure dates are available at different prices. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or Hot.co.nz/scotland

Gaze out over the sea in Santorini. Photo / Getty

CRUISE THE MEDITERRANEAN

A 12-night luxury cruise on board Riviera sails through the Western Mediterranean bound for beautiful ports in Italy, Greece, Turkey and Croatia. Priced from $8909pp, your “home” on board is a Veranda Stateroom. The fare includes main meals, shuttles, a US$350 shipboard credit and various bonus packages to choose from, ranging from shore excursions to a beverage package. Book by April 30. Departure is from Rome next year on August 13. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or Travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/europe/western-mediterranean-16925676

Stay a night in Dubai before setting off on a 23-night cruise. Photo / Getty

MAKE A GRAND VOYAGE

Fly from Auckland to Dubai, and stay a night before boarding Virtuosa to set sail on a 23-night cruise which will deliver you to Southampton for a two-night stay in London, before your flight home to New Zealand. This Grand Voyage Dubai, Egypt, London and Beyond 26-night package is priced from $5990pp for travel from Auckland.

Book by March 31. The departure date for the cruise is March 30 next year.

Contact: My Cruises, 0800 101 319 or Mycruises.co.nz/cruise/ultimate-grand-voyage-dubai-egypt-london-and-beyond/