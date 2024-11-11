If you are looking for a place to truly unwind and relax with total peace and quiet, stay at the adults-only Breakas Beach Resort in Vanuatu. This is an ideal place to head for a romantic “feet in the sand” type of getaway. House of Travel’s six-night package includes return economy class airfares flying Solomon Airlines from Auckland to Port Vila, 6 nights’ accommodation, return Port Vila airport transfers, continental breakfast daily, 2 free nights, free 30-minute massage for 2 adults, free cocktail for 2 adults (once per stay), Plus free pizza for 2 adults. Starting from $1679 per person, share twin, this deal is valid for sale until November 30, 2024 unless sold out prior. Travel on January 14 to February 1, February 22 to March 31, May 1 to 30, and August 2 to 29, 2025. Contact: House of Travel, call 0800 713 715 or visit houseoftravel.co.nz

Enjoy a kid-free stay in Vanuatu.

Explore France’s hidden charms

Set off on a 13-day tour with Costsaver through France’s iconic landscapes and charming towns. Highlights include the Loire Valley’s fairytale castles, the French Riviera, and the medieval walls of Carcassonne. Visit the renowned wine village of Saint-Emilion, explore the historic D-Day beaches in Normandy, and capture the beauty of Avignon, Mont Saint-Michel, and more. This tour balances guided activities with free time to discover France’s allure at your own pace. From $4295 per person, this deal is on sale until November 30, 2024. Departs Paris on selected travel dates between April 25 to June 13 and August 29 to September 26, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit Book at flightcentre.co.nz/product/19553743

Discover France’s iconic landscapes and charming towns. Photo / Getty Images

Greece’s prized possessions

Sail for 10 nights aboard Oceania Cruise’s luxurious Allura, oozing elegance, history and Mediterranean allure. Explore the charm of Mykonos, the stunning cliffs of Santorini, the historic beauty of Dubrovnik, and the coastal marvels of Montenegro. Enjoy a Veranda Stateroom with all main meals, entertainment, and Oceania’s “Your World” perks. Receive a $250 flight or hotel credit per person when booking through Travel Associates. From $8975 per person twin share, this package is on sale until November 29, 2024. Departs Athens July 28, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz/cruises

Explore the beauty of Greece. Photo / Getty Images

Quick cruise to Moreton Island, Queensland

Need a break but have little time to spare? Set sail from Sydney aboard Pacific Adventure with P&O Cruises and enjoy a four-night cruise to Tangalooma – Moreton Island, Queensland. Enjoy a full day of relaxation or adventure on deck with a massage at the spa or a thrilling activity at Edge Adventure Park before reaching at your holiday destination. Select from one of the many shore excursions including a helicopter tour, shipwreck snorkel adventure, whale watching and even solo parasailing. Hop back on board for another full day of activities before returning to Sydney. This quick getaway is just what you need.

Priced from $795.40 per person, share twin. Prices are correct as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Departing from Sydney on Pacific Adventure, main meals, accommodation, and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained are included in your fare. Flights are additional, travel between March 6-10, 2025. Contact: P&O Cruises, call 0800 78 0716 or visit pocruises.co.nz/cruises

Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island, 40 kilometres off the coast of Brisbane, Queensland. Photo / Supplied



