Paddle into the centre of New Zealand's smallest national park with Abel Tasman Kayaks. Photo / Supplied

PADDLE ABEL TASMAN

Explore New Zealand's smallest national park, the Abel Tasman, at your own pace and on your own time schedule. Hire a kayak and cruise the coastline, stopping on whatever beautiful beach you want to explore. Prices start at $60pp for a half-day hire, around $145pp for a two-day trip and $240pp for the three-day kayak and walk. Kayakers are given a comprehensive safety briefing and an idea of the most special spots worth visiting.

Contact: Abel Tasman Kayaks, freephone 0800 732 529 or e-mail info@abeltasmankayaks.co.nz or check out abeltasmankayaks.co.nz/kayak-rental/

QUEENSTOWN EXPRESS

Take a three-night break in Queenstown with return flights and accommodation from $499pp, twin-share. Air New Zealand flights depart regularly from Auckland until April 12. This package is also available April 28-June 2 and June 8-15. You'll stay at Holiday Inn Express and Suites Queenstown in a Standard Room. Breakfasts, a welcome drink, room upgrade and late check-out included.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/queenstown-flights

A LOFTY INDULGENCE

Mt Lofty House in the Adelaide Hills is a five-star boutique hotel, perfect for a luxurious escape, with fine dining and indulgent spa experiences. A three-night stay, from $889pp, includes daily breakfast, a house history tour, room upgrade on arrival, early check-in and late check-out, plus A$100 food and beverage credit. Travel June 1-September 30. Airfares additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/adelaide/mt-lofty-house-15676975

MIDWINTER ESCAPE

Celebrate the depths of winter with a midwinter Christmas feast at picturesque Mount Cook's Hermitage Hotel as part of a six-day tour between Christchurch and Dunedin. Departing July 24 with a flight from Auckland to Christchurch, the package includes unlimited access to the Sir Edmund Hillary Alpine Centre and an optional helicopter ride (weather permitting). The tour price starts at $1995pp, twin-share.

Contact: Pukekohe Travel, freephone 0800 785 386 or check out pukekohetravel.co.nz/featured-promotions/mount-cook.html

BACK TO THE TROPICS

Escape this winter to seaside Port Douglas and a six-night holiday at the four-star Mantra Portsea. Priced from $1559 each, twin-share, for return Air NZ flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Cairns, your accommodation comes with daily breakfasts. Book by April 4. Travel July 23-August 20, or August 27-September 9.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15694812 for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15694881 for travel from Wellington, and

flightcentre.co.nz/product/15694950 if you're travelling from Christchurch.