Hot Deals: Beat the Autumn Blues on an Oamaru penguin safari

Experience Kaikoura by kayak. Photo / Supplied

ALPACA ACTION

Ruapehu's Nevalea Alpacas is New Zealand's largest alpaca farm, home to more than 950 of the friendly creatures. A one-hour Ultimate Alpaca Experience involves hand-feeding an alpaca, taking it for a walk and having a cuddle with a baby alpaca. Cost $37.50, $32.50 for children, $109 per family (based on two adults and two children). There are baby alpacas at Nevalea all year round and a well-stocked shop selling knitwear.

Contact: Nevalea Alpacas at Ruapehu, (07) 896 6333 or e-mail leonie@nevaleaalpacas.co.nz or check out nevaleaalpacas.co.nz/tours/

TAKE A BOW

Akaroa Dolphins is offering Family Passes for $200 – a saving of $84. Based on two adults travelling with two children 15 and under, this special is valid to September 30. Hector's dolphins usually put on a spectacular show as they ride the bow of the boat. A complimentary beverage and home baking, are included.

Contact: Akaroa Dolphins, (03) 304 7866 or e-mail cruise@akaroadolphins.co.nz or check out www.akaroadolphins.co.nz/family-pass

KAYAK KAIKOURA

Take the kids on a guided kayak tour of Kaikoura Coast. Reduced by $20pp, the Autumn Special applies to online bookings for the eco-friendly tours, exploring the rugged coastline and the Kaikoura Peninsula, where you're sure to see fur seals and have chance encounters with dusky dolphins and blue penguins. Available to May 31, use the code Bestseason when booking online. Tours depart 8.30am, 12.30pm and 4.30pm. Contact: Kaikoura Kayaks, on-line at www.kaikourakayaks.nz/guided-kayak-tours/guided-family-kayaking

PENGUIN SAFARI

An evening spotting penguins beachside at Oamaru Penguin Viewing is discounted by 20 per cent for autumn. Choose from the General Viewing area or the Premium (closer) Viewing area to see penguins arrive after a day's hunting at sea. You'll see little blue penguins make their way into the colony metres away from the viewing site. Participants in this tour need to remain still and quiet because the penguins are so close and are frightened by sudden movement. Camera flashes are forbidden. Premium viewing is restricted to only 60 seats, so bookings are advised. Tickets now $44pp and $25.60 child in the Premium Viewing area. A Family Pass is now $113.60. Concessions available.

Contact: Oamaru Blue Penguin Viewing, book online at www.bluepenguin.ibisnz.com/Departures/Index?WorkingDate=22+Mar+2022&ProductCode=ProdGroup-General

HUNDERT REASONS TO VISIT NORTHLAND

As part of the Do Something Autumn campaign, The Hundertwasser Art Centre and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the Bay of Islands are offering family tours guided by a Hundertwasser expert and two guides, especially for children. A Family Pass for two adults and three children costs $135 and gives full access to the Hundertwasser Exhibition, the Wairau Māori Art Gallery and the magnificent, afforested roof of the art centre, where 4000 plants, fruits and indigenous trees and rare native species are growing. You'll also explore the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where you can take a guided tour, see a Māori cultural performance and live demonstrations in the Waitangi Carving Studio.

Contact: Hundertwasser Art Centre, book on-line at www.hundertwasserartcentre.co.nz/plan-your-visit/d0-something-autumn/



For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz