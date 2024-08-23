While the staff were genuinely warm and friendly, what really blew us away was the view from our room. Though just 12 storeys, the building’s position on hilly Nelson St gives the impression that you’re much higher up, overlooking the water and the harbour bridge.

SkyCity's Horizon Hotel opened on August 1. Photo / Bethany Reitsma

The room: Designed by Moller Architects and Warren and Mahoney, the rooms feature dark American ash timber, plush furnishings, black marble and brass accents - check in at sunset to see it all aglow during golden hour.

The lighting, privacy and aircon are all controlled by touch-screen panels, which can sometimes be tricky to navigate, but this system was subtle and intuitive. The mood lighting setting, soft robes and velvety blankets helped make for the best sleep I’ve enjoyed in a while.

Bathroom:

The bathroom is equipped with a double shower, full-sized Antipodes toiletries, makeup mirror and hairdryer.

So far, so standard - but what really stood out were the disposable dental kits I found under the sink, moments before realising I’d left my own toothbrush at home.

And while getting ready for the day can often be a challenge in moody hotel lighting, that’s not the case here - the bathroom also has its own touch-screen panel, including strip lighting around the mirror.

The bathrooms include strip lighting around the mirror, hairdryer, and a makeup mirror. Photo / Bethany Reitsma

Facilities: Hotel guests can access the gym 24/7, while parking and valet service are available in the SkyCity car park. You can connect to SkyCity’s free Wi-Fi and a Chromecast from your room.

Food and drink: When it comes to hotel dining, you’re spoilt for choice - there are almost too many options. Lobby bar Onyx and The Grill, which offers a lavish buffet breakfast as well as all-day dining, are both on the ground floor of the hotel.

Metita, Cassia, and Masu are all nearby, or head up the Sky Tower for The Sugar Club and Sky Bar, or across the road to Depot or The Fed for more relaxed dining.

In the room, there’s a mini bar stocked with locally produced snacks, wine, beer and spirits, as well as the obligatory Nespresso, a kettle and homegrown Zealong teas.

The mini bar is fully stocked with locally produced snacks, a Nespresso coffee machine, kettle, teas and hot chocolate. Photo / Bethany Reitsma

In the neighbourhood: As well as the aforementioned hospitality and tourist hotspots, it’s an easy walk or even quicker Uber down to the Viaduct and ferry terminals to explore the city or to Queen St, Britomart and Commercial Bay to browse the shops.

Or you can cross back over the air bridge to visit the theatre, casino, Wētā Workshop Unleashed or the All Blacks Experience, all without leaving the SkyCity precinct.

Accessibility: The lobby area, ground floor dining and lifts are all accessible and accessible rooms are available on request.

Sustainability: While SkyCity itself is Toitū certified, Horizon Hotel has a Qualmark 5-star sustainability rating.

Price: From around $300 per night depending on dates and availability.

Contact: For more information visit horizonbyskycity.skycityauckland.co.nz