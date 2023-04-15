Calling all first-time parents, if you’re in dire need of a holiday but have no idea where to start, Fiji is the answer, writes Anna Sarjeant

What keeps you awake at night? I’ve lost plenty of shut-eye over school exams, driving tests and navigating my first family holiday with a 1-year-old. But unlike gear changes and trigonometry, I can’t practise for eventualities unknown.

My partner and I recently spent one week in Fiji with our son, Max, and although it required way more organisation than our pre-baby travels, we genuinely found some much-needed R&R. Read on new parents, I have tips to make your first family holiday a breeze.

Book a transfer

It’s a three-hour flight from Auckland to Fiji and Max was awake for only one, but during that time – with legs destined to walk but with all the co-ordination of a drunk – we parents suffered many a tedious stroll of the aisle. At Nadi airport, we were met by Tewaka Transfers, complete with a baby seat and the air con going full pelt. The drive to Denarau Island is all of 25 minutes but it’s enough to restore some energy: ultimately the difference between willing your baby to fall asleep early, or having the stamina to enjoy your first family swim.

Avoid fatigue and find the stamina to enjoy your first family swim. Photo / Getty Images

Stay put

Island hopping is for the young and the buggy-free, people. Scores of parents stay in Denarau for a week or more but if you’re game, venture out to one of the Mamanuca or Yasawa Islands. The key is to stay put wherever you go. When your world revolves around naps, food and dodging tantrums, don’t add the pressure of hastily repacking a baby’s suitcase (they do not travel lightly) and running for boats with a screaming toddler and, in that moment, a partner who can’t do anything right.

Use the kids clubs and nannies

If you recoil at the very idea of a babysitter; the cost enforcing tap water into your dinner decisions, fear not. Fiji childcare is very reasonable, even at flash resorts such as The Sheraton in Denarau. The kids’ club is drop-in, drop-out so you never need to book (hurrah), and at NZ$4.50 per hour, it’s almost a pleasure to part with your money. For kids under 4, you’ll have to tag on a nanny for an additional but rather refreshing $4.50 an hour. At Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island you will have to book daycare and a nanny in advance, but a whole day (8 hours+) costs $70 all in.

In Fiji, cheap kids club and nannies are your friends. Photo / Supplied

Think food

Before picking your resort based on pool size or the latest package deal, consider what your baby will be eating. Do you want them to eat off the menu and if so, what’s on the menu? A week’s worth of food refusal does not make for a relaxed vacay. I went to Fiji armed with 18 sachets of baby food and we always added a side dish of some sort. Then there was breakfast. Many resorts offer a buffet-style spread with every food type imaginable. Our son – yet to dislike anything – was in fat baby heaven.

Many Fiji resorts offer a buffet-style breakfast with every food type imaginable. Photo / Supplied

Ask for late check-out

The boat transferring us from Port Denarau to the Mamanuca Islands departed at 3pm. That’s a long stint to do with a baby when normal check-out is 10am: bang smack in the middle of his first nap. We requested a late check-out at midday and it saved us from dealing with an overly tired menace having a meltdown in 28C heat.

Choose your room wisely

Be prepared to spend more time in your hotel room than ever before. Nap time will often confine you to the same four walls – or balcony (with a good book) if you’ve had the nous to secure one. Denarau Island’s Radisson Blu Resort impressed with its family-orientated design. The One Bedroom Suites have a separate living room (Max goes to bed at 7pm so this saved us from tiptoeing around), a kitchenette for easy milk-making and best of all, laundry facilities; I stupidly only packed one sleeping sack and it was rotten by day three. I never thought I’d get excited by a top-loader either, but here we are.

The One Bedroom Suites at Radisson Blu Resort Denarau have a separate living room. Photo / Supplied

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Weeks prior to travelling to Fiji, countless people told me how much Fijians like children, and my inner sceptic kept thinking “Yeah, I loved kids when I worked in hospo - up until they all went home.” Not so in Fiji. They genuinely have an innate affiliation with children; both protecting them and showering them with affection. You could be the parent of a gremlin - aren’t we all at some point - and they will still want to lend a hand. From the flight with Fiji Airways, to the staff in a bar before we boarded a boat to Malolo Island, I was beyond grateful for the support. Even the very young male flight attendant, who asked if I needed a snack to appease my wailing baby and returned with a pack of *choking-hazard* M&Ms has a special place in my heart.

Staff in a Fiji bar more than happy to look after Baby Max. Photo / Supplied

Packing tips

I know mamas and papas will be all over the essentials but here are some unusual items that we found useful.

Binbags: It’s not glamorous but room bins are small and mostly decorative; no place for even one offensive nappy.

Disposable changing mats: The queue for airport security was long and my son’s ability to hold a stable bowel was not.

Nappy bags: See above. Also good for leaving restaurants in the (almost) same state you found them. I’m talking banana skins and wet wipes - I am yet to whip off a soiled nappy in between dinner plates.

Bath toys: Good for the bath, pool, ocean and they provide just as much fun on dry land, too.

Flask: I filled ours while out and about (ask for hot water at cafes) and we had nice, warm formula whenever we needed it.

Bath toys are good for the bath, pool, ocean and dry land, too. Photo / Supplied

