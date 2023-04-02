Fiji is one of the great but lesser-known destinations for stargazing. Photo / Getty Images

PRINT HEAD: Star light, star bright

With few obstructions, open views, and no city light pollution in resort locations, Fiji is one of the great but lesser-known destinations for stargazing, writes Tracey Cheung.

Late last year, in October 2022, Nasa’s SSERVI (Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute) paid a special visit to Nanuku Resort Fiji, a five-star resort in Pacific Harbour on Fiji’s southern coast. The inaugural visit, together with local Fijian navigators, included a week of space exploration activities, and resulted in a collection of new stargazing experiences for resort guests, including the use of a Nasa-donated telescope, and various other deep space explorations from the shores of the South Pacific.

Aerial view over Nanuku Resort Fiji, a five-star resort on Fiji’s southern coast. Photo / Nanuku Resort Fiji

Fiji is no stranger to a sky saturated in starlight. On a clear night, you may see the skies dotted with clusters of stars and, if you’re really lucky, get an uninterrupted view of the Milky Way. Thanks to Nasa and Nanuku, you can now observe them in a variety of different ways.

Nanuku Resort’s “Celestial Concierge Experience” invites guests to catch a 20-minute boat ride to the Nanuku private island and camp overnight, learning all about the Fijian navigation traditions and how they used the night stars as a guide during their voyages. To cross the remote sections of the Pacific Ocean, Fiji’s ancient ancestors would use the sun, stars, wind direction, bird migration patterns, and ocean currents to chart their course.

Oceanic natives of the Pacific Islands have a history of discovering uninhabited islands by navigating unaided over great distances. This includes the early Lapita people who arrived on Fiji’s shores more than 3000 years ago. It is believed the ancestors of the Lapita came from Southeast Asia. Thousands of years ago, as their wayfinding and navigational skills grew, they explored and colonised Pacific Ocean islands, including Fiji.

Later, the iTaukei craftsmen, indigenous people of Fiji, built double-hulled canoes called drua, that helped make long voyages possible and shaped civilisation in Oceania. Building these required a great understanding of the sea, weather conditions and elements of nature like the tides, lunar cycles, and stars.

Nanuku Resort Fiji come nightfall. Photo / Nanuku Resort Fiji

Fast forward to the present day and Nasa’s Dobsonian telescope remains at Nanuku for ongoing use by guests of the resort, providing the opportunity to observe planets, including Mars, Saturn and Venus, deep sky objects like nebulae and galaxies, and to learn more about the sky above. Nanuku Resort also now boasts a Nasa-trained telescope operator.

The Dobsonian telescope is an experience guests can easily enjoy while dining at Nanuku Resort’s beachfront restaurant. After ordering dinner, simply step up to the telescope and the operator will assist you with viewing the planets and other space objects.

For something extra special, request a tent to be set up along the beach in front of your residence. Light your own, private bonfire and toast a few marshmallows under the glow of the moon.

Camp outside on the beach in front of your residence. Photo / Nanuku Resort Fiji

Whether you stay at one of their Fijian thatched residences, villas or suites, each residence at Nanuku comes with its own private pool for a midnight dip under the stars. Guests can add on space-inspired spa rituals. Harness the moon’s power, with Nanuku’s Lunar Wellness Experience. This comprises a full-body Moon Massage and guided Moon Water Meditation session under the light of the moon.

Every residence at Nanuku features a private pool for a midnight dip under the stars. Photo / Nanuku Resort Fiji

Of course, in a country as sun-saturated as Fiji, it would be remiss to forget the biggest star of them all. Start the day with an early morning sunrise yoga session on the upper deck of the resort’s restaurant, overlooking the ocean, and soak up the energy from the rising sun. Guests also have the chance to experience this with Nanuku’s resident wellness coach Sisi, who has competed in the Commonwealth Games. If you would like to opt for a different activity, pilates, boxing and judo are also available

If the moon’s gravitational pull on the ocean’s tides guides you towards the sea, Nanuku’s property is located on the Beqa Lagoon, renowned for its spectacular coral and fish life, featuring more than 50 world-class dive sites. There are diving tours available if you have the required scuba licence. Otherwise, the resort provides all the snorkelling gear you need, and you won’t need to swim very far, just a few metres, to experience the vivid corals and colourful fish, including - rather appropriately - Fiji’s signature blue starfish.

Details

The best time for Fiji stargazing is from June to September when there are fewer clouds in the sky.

Nanuku Resort Fiji is located in Pacific Harbour, a 2.5 hour drive from Nadi International Airport.

See nanukuresort.com