Travel to world-class tennis — by cruise ship. Photo / P&O Gallery Archives

If you’re planning a trip or dreaming of travel, these good ideas (and great offers) are an excellent place to start.

From staying in a unique hotel above Rome’s historic catacombs to cruising your way to centre court in Melbourne, there are plenty of inspiring ideas this week.

A smashing way to get to the Australian Open

Travel to world-class tennis — by cruise ship. An exclusive return trip aboard Pacific Adventure, departing from Sydney and bound for Melbourne, comes with a two-day pass to the 2025 Australian Open. The five-night itinerary also covers your ride from the dock to the tennis venue, and back again. Tennis Australia has organised Australian Open trophies to be on display onboard Pacific Adventure, plus opportunities for “meet and greets” with tennis personalities. Priced from $1130 each, twin-share, flights from New Zealand to Sydney are additional. Travel between January 19-24 in 2025.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

Visit the idyllic island of Doubletree by Hilton Noumea Ilot Maitre Resort by ferry. Photo / House of Travel

Enjoy five nights in New Caledonia

An idyllic island escape, just 25 minutes by ferry from mainland Noumea, is a five-night stay at Doubletree by Hilton Noumea Ilot Maitre Resort, complete with daily breakfasts. Priced from $2819 each, share twin, return Aircalin airfares from Auckland are included, as are two nights at Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham Noumea — a night either side of your island retreat, where many of the rooms are overwater lagoon bungalows. Book by February 19. Travel between February 13 and June 30.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz

The accommodation at The Inn at The Roman Forum comes with a Skip-the-Line Vatican Museums Tour. Photo / Getty Images

Roam around the Italian capital

A luxurious stay in Rome at the unusually named The Inn at The Roman Forum comes with a Skip-the-Line Vatican Museums Tour. Book three nights at the prestigious five-star hotel, from $1695 each. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 10. Travel between May 16 and 21, May 29 and June 11, or June 21 and 29 this year.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz

Embark on a 22-day trip from the bustling thoroughfares of London to the ethereal landscapes of Ireland. Photo / Insight Vacations

Soak up the history of the United Kingdom

A newly released 22-day trip from the bustling thoroughfares of London to the ethereal landscapes of Ireland is part of a Big Tour Sale by Insight Vacations; this one now priced from $11,348 each, twin-share — a once-in-a-lifetime trip which is discounted by more than $2000 each. This fully guided tour, employing knowledgable local guides, integrates cultural and history-rich exploration with vibrant urban centres and the natural world. Flights from New Zealand to the United Kingdom are additional.

Contact: Insight Vacations, freephone 0800 568 769 or check out insightvacations.com

If you’re set on relaxing in pure luxury, this trip to Fiji is for you. Photo / Alexander Goldsmith

Relax in Fiji

Seven nights in five-star bliss await couples travelling from Auckland. If you’re intent on winding down in pure luxury, this deal for two people to travel in August or in the first week of September, staying at the Warwick Fiji, comes with return airfares. It’s priced from $3699 for two people, book by February 25. A glass-bottom boat tour in the lagoon and a cultural tour that takes in the local markets are included. Travel between August 1 and September 7.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz