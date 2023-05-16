Ride the Rails of Ecotrax Tour

For an unforgettable ride through Fiji with a twist, book in on an Ecotrax Tour in Sigatoka, on the beautiful Coral Coast. A world first, it features side-by-side electric assisted bicycles mounted onto a carriage that runs along the tracks of an old sugar cane tram line. You can use as much, or as little energy as you choose, gently cruising through villages, rock cuttings, mangroves and rainforest, eventually leading to an unspoiled, deserted beach where you can spend an hour swimming and enjoying local fruits and refreshments. Then, slowly return home, past friendly locals and animals along the way. It’s a truly unique experience and suitable for anyone aged one to 100. ecotrax.com.fj

Cycling the Ecotrax railway in Fiji. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La Fijian Resort & Spa

For the ultimate relaxation and pampering, treat yourself to a massage or treatment at Chi, found within the luxurious Shangri-La Fijian Resort and Spa. The world-class spa offers treatments based on authentic natural healing methods found in traditional wellness practices by local and Asian cultures, all using local products. Check in for the ‘Dusk till Dawn’ package – a complete spa and sleep experience – that sees you arrive at the suite as the sun sets for a private outdoor bath and platter of fresh fruit. You’ll then have a full body scrub, a 60-minute body massage and a light spa meal in your suite before deliciously drifting to sleep. Then, as dawn arrives, you’ll be treated to a bespoke facial leaving you glowing, refreshed and ready for the day ahead. shangrila.com/yanucaisland/fijianresort/chi-the-spa

Wicked Walu

If you’re craving a stand-out seafood dinner, you can’t really beat Wicked Walu, located within the Warwick Fiji Resort on the Coral Coast. The romantic little restaurant is set on its very own secluded island, with a boardwalk linking it to the hotel. There, you can listen to the waves roll in while you enjoy fresh seafood, chargrilled steaks and decadent desserts. Menu highlights include kokoda (a Fijian-style ceviche served with cassava chips), the herb-crusted mahi mahi, or the decadent platter kwasewa (perfect for trying a bit of everything, including a whole local lobster, between two). warwickhotels.com/warwick-fiji/dining/wicked-walu

A round of golf at Natadola Bay

Touted as the finest golf course in all of the Pacific, Natadola blends world class golf architecture with truly dramatic landscapes. Fifteen of the 18 holes feature the sparkling backdrop of the coral reefs and Pacific Ocean, while the course takes you from rolling pastures through to the absolute beachfront. The only PGA-endorsed course in Fiji, the par 72 championship-standard course boasts up to five tee positions on each hole, making it an enjoyable challenge for players of all skill levels. Stay close by at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, located on picturesque Natadola Bay (voted one of the best beaches in the world). natadolabay.com

Out of 18 holes at Natadola Bay, 15 have ocean views at Natadola Bay. Photo / Supplied

Sundowner Bar & Grill

If you’re looking for the perfect spot for a sunset cocktail, look no further than the Sundowner. The beachfront restaurant is set within the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort on the Coral Coast, perfectly positioned to make the most of nature’s breathtaking nightly show, as the sun dips down below the Pacific. The perfect place to kick back, there’s a long cocktail list from a ‘Sundowner Caprioska’ (with a Fijian sweet papaya twist) to the ‘Sun Soaked Stargazer’ (like a liquid apple pie). There are also great dining options if you choose to stay on and enjoy a meal under the stars, including their signature wood-fired pizzas. outrigger.com/fiji/fiji-beach-resort







