Discover the delights of Airlie Beach, Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsunday Islands during springtime next year aboard the 'Pacific Encounter'. Photo / 123RF

Coastal Queensland is calling

A four-night cruise aboard Pacific Encounter will have you discovering the delights of Airlie Beach, the Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsunday Islands next spring. Priced from $576, twin-share, your cruise will get you plenty of opportunities to snorkel, swim and sprawl languorously on stunning white-sand beaches. Travel is from Brisbane on September 10 to 14. Flights from New Zealand to Brisbane and back are additional.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out www.pocruises.co.nz

Natural beauty in North India

An exciting wildlife adventure, exploring three very different wildlife habitats in North India, is a 10-day tour priced from $6250 each, twin-share. While staying in unique and environmentally friendly lodgings, you’ll delve into Corbett, which is below the Himalayan foothills, you’ll visit the rugged Chambal Valley, and then the dry jungles of Ranthambore.

Contact: Adventure World, freephone 0800 238 368 or check out www.adventureworld.co.nz

Relax in the tropics

Say “Kia Orana, Rarotonga!” with return flights from New Zealand and a seven-night stay at The Edgewater Resort and Spa, priced from $3799 for two people. More than $1100-worth of free inclusions range from a lagoon cruise off Muri Beach, daily tropical breakfasts, an hour-long massage and Wi-Fi credit. Book by November 30. Travel between February 2 and June 13.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Get return flights from New Zealand and a seven-night stay at The Edgewater Resort and Spa, priced from $3799 for two people. Photo / Flight Centre

Experience an idyllic island escape in Fiji

Nestled in its own 44ha private island, and a 45-minute drive from Nadi International Airport, Shangri-La Yanuca Island in Fiji is across a short causeway, and opens to a pristine blue lagoon and a palm-edged white-sand beach. A seven-night stay is priced from $3789 each, twin-share, and includes return Fiji Airways flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. If you’d like to make it a family holiday, up to two children aged 2-11 can travel with you from $449 each. A daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverage package is included. Children aged 5-11 years can play for free at the Little Chiefs Kids’ Club. Book by November 30. Travel between January 17 and March 25.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out www.houseoftravel.co.nz

Set sail for Asia’s most scenic spots

Stay seven nights on board Oceania Cruises’ Riviera in a Veranda Stateroom and take in some of the best views of Asia as she cruises through the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, and on to Busan in South Korea. Osaka and Tokyo are on the itinerary, too. The cruise departs Hong Kong on March 21 in 2025, but the booking deadline is this November 28 (2023). Inclusions range from credits for shore excursions and gourmet speciality dining, to unlimited Wi-Fi, champagne and wine. Priced from $9185 each, airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz

Take in some of the best views of Asia on board Rivera. Photo / Mongkol Chuewong



