Air New Zealand's inaugural direct flight from Auckland to New York prepares for take off. Video / Stephanie Holmes

In the South Bronx, 50 years ago, a revolution known as hip-hop was born. Today, New York City commemorates this transformative genre’s golden anniversary, highlighting its influence and rich legacy, writes Trisha Torres.

With its origins traced back to a Bronx party on August 11, 1973, New York is preparing to mark hip hop’s 50th anniversary. What started as an expressive platform for marginalised African-American and Latino communities has since evolved into a worldwide cultural phenomenon, moving beyond the realm of music to impact fashion, politics, and pop culture globally.

Four ways to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary in NYC

Book of HOV

The Brooklyn Public Library is playing host to The Book of HOV, designed by Roc Nation to showcase the illustrious career of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. Recognised for shaping global hip-hop culture, the Brooklyn native’s unseen photographs and exclusive artwork from his personal archives are now on public display. This free, multi-floor installation presents an immersive experience curated by Roc Nation teams with text and audio elements, providing a deep dive into JAY-Z’s world.

thebookofhov.com

One of the significant connections between the Apollo Theater and hip-hop is that the venue provided a stage for hip-hop acts during the genre's formative years in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Photo / New York City Tourism

Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings

The Brooklyn Bridge entrance boasts a 9-foot-tall monument, dedicated to Christopher Wallace, known to many as The Notorious B.I.G. Find it in place until October 31.

The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Dumbo Improvement District spearheaded this project, exhibiting their commitment to honouring local artists who have significantly influenced our society.

Installed in 2022 on the 25th anniversary of the Brooklyn-born rapper’s death, the memorial is the brainchild of artist Sherwin Banfield. The sculpture features a bust of Wallace wearing a crown, a nod to a famous photoshoot he took part in before his untimely death. Alongside this, panels detailing his achievements highlight the impact of his short yet significant career in the music industry.

nyctourism.com/events/skys-the-limit-in-the-county-of-kings

New York City Wine & Food Festival, The Cookout

Planning ahead, Manhattan becomes the centre stage for a culinary celebration with a hip-hop twist on October 15, with The New York City Wine & Food Festival’s The Cookout. Curated by James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson and Run-DMC’s Rev Run, the cookout is a showcase of culinary diversity, featuring some of New York’s finest Black chefs. Each will present their signature dishes, creating an ensemble of flavours that mirror the richness and depth of hip-hop culture. Adding a layer of excitement, chef Johnson will make a world record attempt for cooking the largest amount of jollof rice — a beloved West African dish.

nycwff.org/cookout

Hip-Hop Til Infinity | Hall des Lumieres

On now until September 17, exhibition space Hall des Lumieres pulsates with Hip Hop Til Infinity, a digital installation occupying a massive 30,000-square-foot space. The graphics and animations by Superbien Studio combine with virtual concerts, live panels, listening parties and the chance to meet local artists.

halldeslumieres.com/en/hip-hop-til-infinity

New York hip-hop-themed tours and activities you can do year round

Do a hip-hop tour

Experience the roots of hip-hop with Hush Tours. The Birthplace of Hip Hop Bus Tour lets you ride through Harlem and the Bronx, with real-time stories from hip-hop pioneers serving as your guide. Expect icons like Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, and Roxanne Shante to share personal stories that bring the history of hip-hop to life. You’ll stop at famous sites like the Graffiti Wall of Fame, Yankee Stadium, and the Apollo Theater. There’s also time to step off the bus, snap selfies, and immerse yourself in the culture.

If you’re in the mood for more action, do the Dancer’s Delight tour to revisit the era when hip-hop hit the mainstream. As part of the event, you’ll explore midtown Manhattan, home to iconic venues where many groundbreaking hip-hop performances took place. The adventure culminates in a lively session in the heart of Times Square. Regardless of your dance background, you’re encouraged to join in the fun. This 60-minute experience welcomes everyone, from first-timers to hip-hop enthusiasts. All you need is comfortable clothing and the spirit to enjoy a memorable, hip-hop-infused journey through the heart of New York City

hushtours.com

See a Broadway show

Hamilton stands out in the theatre landscape as a fascinating fusion of Broadway tradition and contemporary pop music – more specifically, hip-hop. Lin-Manuel Miranda ingeniously uses the genre to breathe life into the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. It takes the powerful essence of hip-hop - being known for voicing the stories of marginalised communities - and uses it as a vessel to navigate through the complex intricacies of America’s past.

The influence of Hamilton has far surpassed the boundaries of the theatre world, much like hip-hop itself, reaching mainstream audiences and bringing a new demographic to Broadway.

Beatstro is a Bronx culinary destination that proudly identifies as the 'official hip-hop restaurant', merging food, music, and graffiti art. Photo / New York City Tourism

See hip-hop live

For a firsthand experience of hip-hop in its raw, live form, a visit to a few of New York City’s well-known venues is a must.

Williamsburg’s Baby’s All Right serves as a cultural hub, known for its intimate setting and platform for emerging hip-hop talents. Its ambience is accentuated by a gourmet menu and a diverse cocktail list. Brooklyn Bowl offers a unique blend of live music and bowling. This Williamsburg venue is renowned for its high-quality audio-visual systems and in-house restaurant, which, along with the music and bowling, make for an eclectic night out.

SoHo’s SOB (Sounds of Brazil) is known for its promotion of diverse music genres, making it a hotspot for cross-cultural musical exchange. The stage at SOB’s has boosted the careers of numerous artists, providing them with an opportunity to perform in front of a diverse crowd.

NYC food tours

Begin with The Beatstro in the Bronx, which markets itself as the “official hip-hop restaurant”, where the food, graffiti art, and DJ booth come together to form a venue that lives and breathes hip-hop.

For a taste of Southern comfort food endorsed by hip-hop icon Nas, visit Sweet Chick, which has several locations around NYC. Fuku is the brainchild of Chef David Chang and Questlove. Known for its tempting range of comfort food, Fuku’s speciality lies in its fried chicken sandwiches.

Checklist

NEW YORK

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand and Qantas both fly direct from Auckland to New York’s JFK airport.

DETAILS

For more on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, see NYCtourism.com/hiphop