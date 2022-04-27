The hiker had to be rescued from a very inconvenient position in the remote WC. Photo / Getty Images

A 40-year-old hiker is recovering from a truly crappy experience.

The woman reportedly fell head first down a long-drop loo in the Washington State park, while trying to recover her cellphone.

Brinnon Fire Department said they were summoned to the trail head on Mt Walker, near Seattle, by the unusual call for help on April 19.

The non flushing 'vault toilets' are popular in wildlife areas and campgrounds around the world, not dissimilar to the ones found on busy trails in New Zealand. They are so called in the US due to the 'vault' where waste matter is sealed underground.

The woman reportedly took apart the seat to try and rescue the phone, before becoming stuck.

"After disassembling the seat and housing, she used her dog's leash to try fishing it out."

According to the fire department the leash failed causing her to fall into the cesspit headfirst.

Officers of Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue at the Mount Walker Trailhead. Photo / Brinnon Fire Department

Unable to free herself the woman used the 'freshly' retrieved cellphone to call for help.

Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to free the woman who was reportedly "uninjured and requested no transport."

They offered to wash down the hiker and offered her a Tyvek disposable hazmat suit to cover up.

"The patient was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave."

While the woman suffered mostly from embarrassment, the fire department said she had a lucky escape and was "extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury."

Having regained her phone and some pride, the unnamed hiker might take some relief in knowing she is not alone in dropping her device in a public toilet. A recent UK survey revealed that over half of adults admitted to using their device on the loo, and of these indisposed social-media addicts 40 per cent admit to having dropped their phone in the bowl or sink.

In most public conveniences, this would be Inconvenient.

However, on a remote trail, losing your only communication line down the long drop could leave hikers in deep trouble.