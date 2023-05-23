12th Great Wine Capital: Craggy Range Winery in Havelock North, Hawkes Bay. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s oldest wine growing region has been included on a prestigious list of wine producing destinations.

Hawke’s Bay has been included as one of the 12 “Great Wine Capitals” with recognition as one of the world’s wine-tourism heavyweights.

Hawke’s Bay has been named alongside Bordeaux and the Napa Valley as a top appellation.

The Kiwi vinters paradise is the latest city to join the list since Adelaide, South Australia was included in 2016.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism was delighted to find itself the toast of the winemaking world, saying it couldn’t come at a more needed time.

“We have long known that Hawke’s Bay, as New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country, stood out for its winemaking,” said Hawke’s Bay Tourism CEO, Hamis Saxton.

The inclusion put the region on the map not only in New Zealand but around the world. With many growers and producers having been ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle, it gave the tourism body great hope for the recovery of the important industry. Wine represents $300 million annually to the region in direct revenue.

“The climate, unique soils and the innovation of so many talented individuals, have come together to deliver an accolade the region wholeheartedly deserves,” says Saxton.

The region was unanimously voted in by the existing 11 network members.

Jo Collins, president of the Adelaide Great Wine Capitals Steering committee said the Kiwi wine region was top pick.

“To be a member of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network requires a Capital to possess something truly ‘great’. Above average. Excellent in a global context,” she said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hawke’s Bay and the twin cities of Napier and Hastings to our esteemed network.”

Founded in 1999 the Great Wine Capitals network was established to highlight the best in old and new world winemaking and facilitate cooperation and travel between them.

Having highlighted the ‘Best Of Wine Tourism’ for the past quarter century, it is widely seen as the who’s who of wine regions - not just for industry experts but for those looking to experience destinations.

The inclusion highlights the region’s Art Deco heritage in Napier and unique approach to wine production.

“Being named as a Great Wine Capital of the World is a fantastic platform to showcase the Hawke’s Bay regions amazing wine offering and its range of experiences and attractions to domestic and international visitors,” said Tourism New Zealand’s chief executive René de Monchy.

11th Great Wine Capital: The d'Arenberg Cube in Mclaren Vale, Adelaide. Photo / File

The Big 11 Great Wine Capitals

Adelaide | South Australia

Bilbao – Rioja | Spain

Bordeaux | France

Cape Town – Cape Winelands | South Africa

Lausanne | Switzerland

Mainz – Rheinhessen | Germany

Mendoza | Argentina

Porto | Portugal

San Francisco – Napa Valley | United States

Valparaiso – Casablanca Valley | Chile

Verona | Italy