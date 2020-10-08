Harry Potter statue appears in London's spookily quiet theatre district

A statue of Harry Potter arrived in an eerily quiet Leicester Square. Photo / Supplied, HLBA

Last weekend a bronze statue of Harry Potter, the world's most famous trainee wizard appeared in Leicester Square.

Sitting astride a broomstick, with recognisable round rimmed glasses and scarred forehead – the bronze statue is just a few meters away from the theatre district's largest cinema. 19 years ago The Philosopher's Stone – the first of eight films - had its premiere with Daniel Radcliffe playing 'the boy who lived'.

Harry potter joins statues of other famous characters from British film in the square, including Mary Poppins and Paddington Bear.

Look after this bear: Satue of Paddington bear in an empty Leicster Square. Photo / Supplied, HLBA

However it there's something slightly spooky about the addition of the young warlock now. Since the coronavirus pandemic closed London's theatre district it is as if a spell has fallen over the area.

Mary Poppins was installed to mark the 350th anniversary of Leicester Square as the home of UK film. Photo / Supplied, HLBA

Just 350 metres away the Palace Theatre, where the Harry Potter play The Cursed Child has stopped performances due to the disease. As the capital prepares for a second winter peak, the West End reels from public health measures brought about by the pandemic.

"Harry Potter is hugely important to literature, theatre and, of course, to film," the head of the Heart of London Business Alliance, Ross Morgan said about the new statue.

While the organisation's statement regarding the statue did not comment on the current difficulties facing the creative industries in the square, the statue is a permanent touchstone for future tourists.

The Harry Potter play has been closed to the public by the pandemic. Photo / Flickr, Martin Pettitt

The city is already full of attractions dedicated to the books by JK Rowling. Kings Cross Station has a trolley half way through a brick wall on the way to Platform 9 and ¾ and the North London studios welcomes 2 million international visitors a year.

"We know there are fans of Harry Potter of all ages all around the world and we look forward to welcoming them to the West End and Leicester Square, whenever that will be," Morgan told Reuters.