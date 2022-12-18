Melbourne's laneways are dotted with cool joints. Photo / 123RF

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, showing at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre. Here, Michael Whalley, who plays Ron Weasley shares his city insights.

Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley. Photo / John Tsiavis

Every time I tell someone that my job is to play Ron Weasley, it makes them grin. The character and story are so well-loved, and I get to carry the torch. Every show is ever so slightly different, such is the nature of live theatre, and the combinations of actors, crew and creatives are incredible to be a part of.

If you would love to see an action movie live on stage, come and see the show. The reactions we see from the audience constantly remind us that this is a performance that delights everyone.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is showing at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre. Photo / Getty Images

When I arrived in Melbourne, I couldn’t believe there were penguins at the beach. The little rascals hang out at St Kilda pier at sunset. The city is constantly evolving with something going on. Art, music, markets, festivals, sports, theatre, restaurants and attractions. I’ve lived here for three years and have only scratched the surface.

Catch a tram to Melbourne’s vibrant and brilliant suburban pockets. Find the inevitable gem of a cafe, corner pub or market and soak up the eclectic vibes. Then, come back into the city and see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (or Hamilton or a local comedy) before getting lost in the laneways. Follow your curiosity, stopping often for inventive snacks and impressive cocktails: they never end.

Follow your curiosity in Melbourne, stopping for inventive snacks and impressive cocktails. Photo / Visit Victoria For Travel - March 28/April 5 NZH 05Apr22 -

For a pre-matinee brunch, visit Higher Ground, order the ricotta hotcakes and an oat “Melbourne Magic” (3/4 length oat milk flat white with an extra coffee shot). The layout is an old church and feels both intimate and communal. Of an evening, Robata is unmissable. Kiwi chef Christopher Smith is making waves with his shareable yakitori and kushiyaki menu, as well as shochu and sake cocktails. Try the chocolate and Nikka Whisky mousse with butterscotch sauce - I can still taste it!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing exclusively at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre. For tickets, see au.harrypottertheplay.com