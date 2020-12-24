Go NZ! What overseas tourists miss the most about New Zealand - Outsider's travel guide

The Roys Peak track is a five-to-seven hour hike. Photo / Supplied

Many moons ago, in The Before Times, visitors from all over the world would travel far and wide to reach New Zealand and marvel at its beauty.

Each region has a most-visited sight by international tourists - but how many Kiwis can say they've been there too? Here's why you need to see them.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Northland

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are a crucial part of Aotearoa's history, and typically they see more international visitors than the Northland average. And yet, so many New Zealanders have overlooked this area, missing out on understanding how important it is to their own sense of place and belonging.

Rangitoto, Auckland

Rangitoto Island is one of Auckland's most famous landmarks and the largest volcano in the Auckland volcanic field. It's home to incredible bird and plant life, as well as the world's largest pōhutukawa forest. The hike to the summit is a gentle incline and takes about an hour.

Abel Tasman National Park, Nelson Tasman

The Abel Tasman National Park is a stunning part of New Zealand's coastline and the main calling card for the Nelson Tasman region for visitors. Every beach-and-nature loving Kiwi should experience the beautiful golden sandy beaches, hiking through lush native forest and swimming or kayaking the turquoise ocean.

Te Puketea Bay in the Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve, Supplied

Hobbiton, Waikato

We've seen the movies, we lived through the international hype, but the Hobbiton Movie Set remains to be ticked off the wish list of many New Zealanders, despite it being a major tourist hotspot for our overseas friends. Discover Hobbit holes, The Green Dragon Inn, The Mill House and many other recognisable sites from the films.

Bannockburn, Central Otago

Wine enthusiasts would be foolish to journey through Central Otago without stopping at Bannockburn. This little wine sub-region is a popular spot because of the number of wines grown there, cellar doors and restaurants - all with spectacular vistas to admire.

Waimarino Glow Worm Kayak Tour, Bay of Plenty

Move over Waitomo and Te Anau - there are plenty more places in New Zealand to see glow worms. This kayaking tour sees visitors paddle through canyons, to find areas lit up by thousands of glow worms, that will make you feel like you're surrounded by fairy lights.

Kayakers on the Waimarino Glow Worm Kayak Tour in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Queen Charlotte Track, Marlborough

The Queen Charlotte Track is a 72km trail for hikers and mountain bikers and stretches from Ship Cove to Anakiwa. Water taxis can transfer you to and from the track and to your accommodation while you get to enjoy panoramic ocean views, thriving native bush and native wildlife.

Cable Car, Wellington

The bright-red cable car is one of the most visually recognisable attractions in Wellington. It's only a five-minute ride to the top, to Kelburn Station, where you can admire the panoramic views, wander through the Wellington Botanic Gardens and learn all you need to know at the Cable Car Museum.

Wellington's Cable Car is an iconic attraction in the capital city. Photo / Supplied

Cathedral Cove, Coromandel

Instantly recognisable, Cathedral Cove is a popular spot for photographers and Instagrammers. It's an idyllic spot to experience sunrise or sunset and a taonga to local Maori guardians Ngāti Hei and therefore best explored with a local guide who can ensure you have a full comprehension of this somewhat mysterious but stunning Coromandel spot.

Pouākai Crossing, Taranaki

The Pouākai Crossing is a one-day option for those who don't want to do the full two to three days' hike. It takes adventurers past towering cliffs, a powerful waterfall and a sphagnum moss swamp, among other impressive views.

Roys Peak, Wānaka

Another favourite among Instagrammers, Roys Peak often gets missed by New Zealanders who don't want to have to hike five to seven hours to get to the summit. But those who put in the effort are rewarded with an incredible view out to Lake Wānaka, Mount Aspiring/Tititea and the surrounding peaks; locals claim it to be the best view in the country.

The Roys Peak track is a five-to-seven hour hike. Photo / Supplied

Art Deco Festival, Hawke's Bay

Each year, the Art Deco Festival in Hawke's Bay sees visitors dress up and party through Napier to celebrate the Gatsby era. Next year the festival runs from February 17-21, commemorating 90 years since the town's catastrophic 1931 earthquake. Without the international tourists, the 2021 festival will be a great occasion for Kiwis to acknowledge the resilience of our nation.

Glenorchy, Queenstown

The road to Glenorchy is such a spectacular drive from Queenstown, it's known locally as simply "The Road To Glenorchy"." At the northern end of Lake Wakatipu, this little alpine town is surrounded by magnificent mountains, lakes and rivers, and has been in many films, including The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

Whanganui River Journey, Ruapehu

The Whanganui River is the longest navigable river in New Zealand. It's considered a living entity, part of the land and its people, so a cultural guided tour will help give you a greater understanding of the river's significance and the legends of its origin. Paddling down the river will take you past dramatic landscapes from dense rainforest to valleys and coastal dunes.

The Whanganui River is full of history and legends of early New Zealand. Photo / Will Shirer, Supplied

Lake Taupō

Many Kiwis have visited the tourism destination of Taupō, but unlike our international counterparts, only a small percentage venture out on to the spectacular namesake lake. Whether you are sipping wine as you sail out to visit the Māori Rock Carvings, parasailing 1000ft in the air behind a speeding vessel, heading out on a sightseeing or fishing charter or in control of your own jetski or motorised doughnut boat, you can't beat a day out on Lake Taupō.

Piopiotahi / Milford Sound, Fiordland

Around 900,000 tourists went to Milford Sound last year, so now is a wonderful time to see this natural wonder without the crowds. The drive to Milford Sound is an adventure in itself - you'll want to stop and take plenty of photographs along the way so give yourself plenty of time.

Scenic flight, Kaikōura

Take to the skies and view Kaikōura from above. Do you want to see spectacular mountains or an expansive ocean? Luckily in Kaikōura you don't have to choose. Soar over the region and if you're lucky, you might get a unique whale-watching show too. Sperm whales can be seen year-round and humpback whales during winter months, with many other types also known to frequent the Kaikōura coastline.

A Wings Over Whales flight over Kaikōura. Photo / Andrew Spencer, Supplied

