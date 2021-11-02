GO NZ: Three ways to experience Abel Tasman National Park

Stephen's Bay, one of the stunning beaches within Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Oliver Weber

Experience a triathlon of holiday activities in the country's only coastal national park, writes Kate Webster

Abel Tasman National Park is a wilderness reserve at the north end of New Zealand's South Island. A coastal paradise, summer is a popular time to visit however don't feel you'll miss out if you can't get there this year. Locals swear by the cooler months to explore as mornings are crisp, waters are calm and quiet beaches allow you to truly enjoy the peace and serenity. Really, it's a year-round destination, making it the perfect place to plan a future trip, no matter how long it takes for your local alert levels to allow you to visit.

You can expect the coastline to be a mix of sandy beaches that fill the spaces between trees and tidelines. Throughout the park, crystal clear streams bubble through mossy valleys to join the ocean, and rocky granite formations fringe the headlands, which are cloaked in regenerating native forest.

Native wildlife is abundant and adds to the stunning scenery. Tūī and korimako (bellbird) song fills the forest, cormorants, gannets and penguins swim and dive in the ocean searching for a meal and fur seals lounge about on the rocks around the edge of Tonga Island.

Exploring the region in three different ways will show you just how diverse it is. It is a place for all – families finding fun, solo travellers seeking solitude or adventurers adding to their conquests, there is something for everyone.

Abel Tasman Coastal Track is one of NZ's Great Walks, and takes hikers to Awaroa beach. Photo / Oliver Weber

There is also a little space for everyone, literally. Awaroa is famously known as "New Zealand's beach", bought by New Zealanders through a crowdfunding campaign in 2016 that raised $2.8m. The 2.8-hectare property, with its 800 metres of coastline, is now a part of Abel Tasman National Park.

Whether you explore by land, by water or by air; stay in luxury, comfort or completely rough it; venture by foot, bike or boat; the opportunities are endless.

Play three ways

Abel Tasman National Park is accessible from Mārahau and Kaiteriteri in the South, and Golden Bay and Tōtaranui in the North. Most water taxi services depart from Mārahau or Kaiteriteri and travel only as far north as Tōtaranui. Walking, kayaking and even cycling is possible in this region. The Abel Tasman is the only coastally located national park in New Zealand.

The area is famous for the Abel Tasman Coast Track. With its untamed natural wilderness and spectacular coastlines, it is regarded as one of the world's most acclaimed linear end-to-end walking experiences. The easy accessibility for boats allows you the option to walk a portion of the trail for a half-day, full-day or multi-day hiking adventure. It is not a circuit track, so some form of transport needs to be organised at either end. To walk the entire track takes anywhere from three to five days.

Anchorage in Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Oliver Weber

The well-formed, gently undulating track flows along the coastline from Mārahau in the south to Wainui in the north, with many sidetracks. Stepping away from the coastline, the Abel Tasman Inland Track travels for 38km between Tinline Bay and Torrent Bay off the main coastal track. A popular part of the hike is from Bark Bay to Torrent Bay (or vice versa), a distance of 7.8km, which incorporates some steep paths, beautiful views over the two bays and a crossing of the Falls River by a 47m swing bridge.

Alternatively, you can embrace paddle power and take to the water, kayaking along the coast of Abel Tasman National Park. A multi-day kayak trip is an amazing experience, and paddling along the Abel Tasman coastline during the day and then pulling your kayak up on to a beach to camp for the night is simply magical. Generally, kayaking trips will leave from Mārahau or you make use of the water taxi to deliver you and your kayak to your starting point.

Boat transfers can take you and your kayak into Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Wilson's Abel Tasman

Choose from a half-day easy paddle including the famous "Split Apple Rock" or Adele Island. Or go a little longer and kayak in the heart of the Park to view seals in their natural habitat. Try kayak sailing if winds are favourable. You don't need to be an Olympic qualifying level kayaker to try this, you only need a sense of adventure and book with a professional guiding company who will provide all the best quality kayaking equipment you need.

By choosing a specialist tour operator, you can bring your Abel Tasman experience to life. Family-owned Wilson's Abel Tasman first launched in Abel Tasman National Park in 1977, continuing on a legacy of ocean journeys and adventure dating back more than a century. With that much experience and knowledge comes some pretty special itineraries and tours to explore the region. This brings in the third way to explore, by bike.

Take on the pleasure-seeker's triathlon of cycling, kayaking and walking, combining Abel Tasman adventures with the Great Taste Trail. The Great Taste Trail from Motueka to Kaiteriteri passes tidal inlets, orchards, cafes and a boutique brewery in the rural town of Riwaka. The final section of the Great Taste Trail is a 3.1km "Easy Rider" trail through beautiful Kaiteriteri Mountain Bike Park, weaving through the forest to the golden sands of Kaiteriteri. From here, you can leave the bike and journey through the park with a mix of hiking and kayaks.

Bonus option

If you're looking for a more sedate experience, take a scenic boat cruise from Kaiteriteri out into the waters of the National Park. Wilson's has options ranging from 90 minutes to full days, coffee cruises, barbecue lunches and happy hour afternoons. All the fun, none of the effort.

A scenic cruise is a more sedate way to see the stunning coastline of Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Wilson's Abel Tasman

Stay three ways

Imagine waking to the sound of waves and birdsong, immersed in nature's playground. That is what you can expect when staying in Abel Tasman National Park.

Those who crave home comforts and the finer things in life will appreciate the luxurious lodges, there are cabins for those who just need a dash of comfort, but sleeping under the stars and camping is regarded as the ultimate way to experience the spirit of the Abel Tasman. All of these options need to be booked in advance.

Private luxury lodges are scattered throughout the National Park. Staying at either Torrent Bay Lodge or Meadowbank Homestead at Awaroa means you can experience the tranquillity of the National Park after most visitors have left for the day.

Meadowbank Homestead in Awaroa, one of the lodges in Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Wilson's Abel Tasman

For comfort at a lower cost, the Department of Conservation (DoC) has four huts spread along the Coastal Track, with communal kitchen areas and dorm-style rooms lined with bunks.

There are also private baches at Torrent Bay and Awaroa, as well as some other houses scattered along the coast. These baches are great value for money, particularly if you are travelling as part of a big group as the per head cost becomes extremely economical. They generally have a rustic charm and a sense of family holiday nostalgia.

If you want to completely rough it, DoC's tent sites are scattered just off the golden sand beaches at the edge of the bush-line, all along the Coastal Track. Where you may be scrimping on the comfort, you are gaining on the views. This prime real estate makes the campsites some of the most picturesque camping spots imaginable. You need to book and pay for your tent site accommodation in advance either online via the DoC website (doc.govt.nz) or in person at a DoC office. Prices start as low as $16pp, per night.

Walking on Abel Tasman Beach, in Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Oliver Weber

Bonus option

Stay in Kaiteriteri in an apartment, cabin or holiday home to give easy access to the scenic boat cruises on offer. It's a lovely beach town and considered the gateway to the National Park. It's also situated close enough to Nelson and Māpua to be able further explore the region and all it has to offer.

CHECKLIST: ABEL TASMAN NATIONAL PARK

DETAILS

