GO NZ: Stuart Nash and Two Raw Sisters on their hometown attractions - Napier to Christchurch

Why keep secrets? Napier's well publicised Art Deco capital holds some less visitied attractions. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi celebrities and local experts explain what makes their home town world-famous in New Zealand, and the things you should see and do when you visit.

Stuart Nash - Napier

What makes Napier unique/iconic in New Zealand?

Napier is the Art Deco capital of New Zealand, and acknowledged as one of the great Art Deco cities of the world. The weather in Napier is the best in the country and the wine and food offerings across Hawke's Bay are unrivalled. There are also lots of cycle trails, walking tracks, and family-friendly attractions. So there is something for everyone in Napier.

What's the first place/attraction you'd recommend to a visitor?

If you would like to get a feel for the city and its history, I would recommend a guided Art Deco walk, as they are incredibly informative and interesting. If you love great wine and food, there is the world-famous Craggy Range winery and restaurant or the historic-but-newly-renovated Mission Winery, Church Road or the Fire Station Bistro; among a host of fabulous wining and dining experiences. Hire a bike and do a wine tour, or simply base yourself under a tree with a fantastic bottle of great Hawke's Bay red and enjoy the summer day. If you just want to hang out and relax, perhaps get a kebab from Kilim and wander across the road and eat it on the beach. If you love walking and are feeling adventurous, wander out to Cape Kidnappers and see the amazing gannet colony then stop into the Clifton cafe for a bite to eat and a drink of your choice.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

There is no point in having a "best kept secret" when a magic spot can help sell the place and be part of the attraction. But having said that, the little beach and play area besides Spriggs Park in Ahuriri is a place where you don't see many tourists, but where lots of locals go to buy fish 'n' chips, or take a picnic and relax while the kids are off playing or swimming.

Speak easy: There's no point in keeping secret spots in Art Deco Napier, says Stuart Nash. Photo / Supplied

Best spot to see the sunrise?

Mahia peninsula about 40 minutes north of Wairoa. Absolutely magic. And if you time it right, you may get to see a rocket sent into space by RocketLab

Best place to buy an icecream?

Can't beat Lick This on the Marine Parade. Steve and the team make their own ice cream and there are a host of unique flavours to suit every taste.

What's your favourite memory of Napier?

Long hot summers down at the Marine Parade pools with mates. Where have the years gone?!

Stuart Nash is Tourism Minister and MP for Napier

Small but mighty: 'Abel Tasman national park packs a punch', says Abbey Butler. Photo / Supplied

Abby Butler - Abel Tasman National Park

What makes Abel Tasman unique/iconic in New Zealand?

The Abel Tasman is the smallest of the country's 13 national parks and it packs a punch. It has a unique mix of clear seawater, beautiful golden beaches and mixed coastal forest. Iconic NZ native species such as kākā, kākāriki, toutouwai/South Island robin, titipounamu/rifleman, ngirungiru/tomtit, pāteke/brown teal, tīeke/saddleback, mātātā/fernbird, whio/blue duck, kororā/blue penguin and giant land snails are present, partly due to the impressive conservation-restoration work currently under way by the Abel Tasman Birdsong Trust, local iwi, the Department of Conservation and Project Janszoon.

What's the first place in the region you'd recommend to a visitor?

Kayaking out to Adele Island/Motuareronui from Marahau or Kaiteriteri at the southern end of the Abel Tasman is a must-do. This island is a predator-free sanctuary (meaning no mice, rats or mustelids live on it) and the resident birds sing out a chorus of thanks beautifully and noisily. Quietly floating on the water listening to the cacophony is well worth the effort. The playful New Zealand kekeno/fur seals are also plentiful around the island and have been known to climb aboard a kayak as it paddles by!

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Mosquito Bay is a little gem just north of Bark Bay/Wairima. It is within the Tonga Island Marine Reserve boundary. This golden beach and campsite is only accessible by private boat or kayak, so is much quieter than some of the other parts of the park.

Where is the best spot to see the sunrise?

Unzipping your tent and watching the sunrise from the Bark Bay/Wairima campsite is pretty special. The campsite is right on the beach, and you look out over the water as the sun comes up over Tasman Bay. Then the dawn chorus kicks in and the kākā come calling.

Looks as great as it tastes: charcoal infused coconut ice cream from Toad Hall in Motueka. Photo / Supplied

Best place to buy an icecream?

Toad Hall in Motueka (the southern service town for the park) has an amazing ice creamery. They sell real fruit ice creams and gelatos ... but the absolute best is their charcoal infused coconut ice cream. It looks as great as it tastes!

What's your favourite memory of Abel Tasman?

Taking my family on an eco-tour boat trip last summer. You can observe so much from the water (and hear the birdsong on Adele Island) and really appreciate the special place it is. We learnt about the natural and cultural history of the Abel Tasman National Park, and details about the ongoing conservation work that is restoring this little park back to its former glory.

Abby Butler is the co-ordinator of the Abel Tasman Birdsong Trust. The Trust's vision is that "the forests and beaches of Abel Tasman are once again filled with the birdsong that awakens and delights visitors". abeltasmanbirdsong.co.nz

Theia - Christchurch

What makes Christchurch unique/iconic in New Zealand?

The regeneration of our city since the earthquakes gives an incredibly youthful feel architecturally. It's a blend of old and new. One can't live in the past forever and I think anywhere that honours its history but moves freely into the future has the best of both worlds.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Corsair Bay. It's the cutest little hidden cove with other tiny beaches if you explore far enough. It's the best for walks, views and swimming as there's almost no pull and you can go out quite deep and jump off the wooden float. Alternatively for my non-swim friends, lie in the sun on the banks or the wharf.

Best spot to see the sunrise?

Go to New Brighton and snuggle up on the beach or sit at the end of the pier. I did surf lifesaving there through my teens and so have many fond memories of watching fireworks from the old clubhouse or having picnics and swims under the watchful eye of my kui (grandmother).

Best place to buy an icecream?

Sumner has fab icecreams — check the Scarborough Fair nook by the beach, the promenade shop near the park or get one from the dairy in the main block of shops.

What's your favourite memory of Christchurch?

Going horseriding each weekend in Heathcote Valley in my primary school and middle school years. It was therapeutic and taught me independence and hustle. I'd help the younger kids tack up their horses, have my lesson every second week and then work for the school, taking children on farm rides to earn money for snacks from the dairy (and more lessons).

Theia will perform with Shayne Carter and Delaney Davidson at Spell on You, on March 20 as part of the Auckland Arts Festival. Aaf.co.nz

'Totally unexpected urban oasis,' Two Raw Sisters say the Welder is one of a kind. Photo / Supplied

Margo and Rosa Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters - Christchurch

What makes Christchurch unique/iconic in New Zealand?

It has the fun and cool quirkiness of wall art, original creative people, and a business focus. One of the best parts about Christchurch is the hills, ocean and everything in-between, all within a 20-minute drive of each other.

What's the first place/attraction you would recommend to a visitor?

The Welder (where our kitchen is) is a super-cool space and one of a kind here in NZ. Filled with delicious restaurants, cafes, bakery, local homewares and an indoor plant shop. The best part is the totally unexpected urban oasis garden inside.

Where is the best kept secret spot only locals know ?

Of course it has to be food. There are so many amazing new restaurants popping up all the time, including Bottle + Stone, Bar Yoku and Welles Street.

Best spot to see sunrise?

If you can get up early to do a 1.5 to 2-hour return walk, the top of Godley Head walk at Taylor's Mistake is a pretty special spot. Look out as far as the eye can see and back towards the cliff edges of Sumner.

Best place to buy icecream?

Utopia. Their flavours are so unique and delicious. It's hard to nail a great dairy-free icecream but they do it so extremely well, with loads of dairy and dairy-free options.

What's your favourite memory of Christchurch?

Seeing the CBD change so much since the earthquake. We think Christchurch has done such a great job at making the most out of the worst situation. Rebuilding a city that is more welcoming, relaxed and friendly. It is so nice having our chilled out, fun city centre back.

Margo and Rosa Flanagan's new cookbook, Two Raw Sisters: All Eaters Welcome is out now. tworawsisters.com

The feeling in the harbour late at night during the summer. Photo / Supplied, Christchurch NZ

Delaney Davidson - Lyttelton

What makes Lyttelton unique/iconic in New Zealand?

It had a strong role in the history of the arrival of Pakeha in New Zealand. It was the epicentre of the 2011 earthquake. It has a strong connection to the Parihaka Prisoners who were transported to Dunedin, their red stone walls are still a feature of our streets. It is viewed as having a strong musical scene.

What's the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

Entering Lyttelton is either by tunnel or by the amazing summit road - a breathtaking way to see the natural basin that this volcano (extinct? We hope so) is formed by. Stunning views and amazing roads.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Spooky Boogie cafe and record store has great coffee and roast their own beans for you to take away. Henri Trading is an amazing shop with local products and music on sale, perfect for nice small and special gifts.

Epicentre: Historic Lyttleton has been at the heart of many dramatic events, says Delaney Davidson. Photo / Supplied

Best spot to see the sunrise?

Godley Head looking out over the sea, or up in Urumau Reserve looking over the harbour.

Best place to buy an icecream?

The Dairy where Marlon Williams once worked is pretty iconic but we also have an amazing gelati store called Bomba, Pizza and Ice cream.

What's your favourite memory of Lyttelton?

Nights at the Wunderbar playing music with old friends, the feeling in the harbour late at night during the summer, catching the ferry to Diamond Harbour. Fish and chips on the main street, fried chicken at Civil and Naval.

Delaney Davidson performs at the Auckland Folk Festival, January 29-Feb 1, and at Spell on You on March 20 for the Auckland Arts Festival. aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz; aaf.co.nz

