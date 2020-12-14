GO NZ: New Zealand's best active adventures Ruapehu to Wellington

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / Supplied

RUAPEHU

Super fit: Travel through striking volcanic terrain on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, the crown jewel of Ruapehu. Known as one of the best one-day hikes in the world, this 7-8 hour, 20km alpine-adventure, provides a great challenge for fit, well-prepared hikers.

Beginners: Treat yourself to gorgeous views and fresh air on the Taranaki Falls track. This 6km loop to the falls includes a pristine alpine walkway, mountain beech forest and alpine tussock, and gives stunning views of Mount Ruapehu and Ngāuruhoe.

Families: Walk the Rotopounamu Track, a favourite of tree lovers, birdwatchers, and families. Stop at Long Beach on the Eastern side of Rotopounamu lake for a picnic or rest stop. The 5km walk includes lush native forest and views of Mt Pīhanga.

Accessible adventures: Take the 15-minute Rimu Walk in the Tongariro National Park to traverse beech forest, ground ferns and quiet streams. This gentle meandering track is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Cycle a section of the 200km Hawkes Bay Trail. Photo / Supplied

HAWKE'S BAY

Super fit: Hike the Lake Waikaremoana Track, a 3-4 day tramp in the heartland of Ngāi Tūhoe. This Great Walk, known for its natural beauty, covers almost half of the lake's circumference. Huts must be booked in advance.

Beginners: Cycle the Hawke's Bay Trail, where you can choose from more than 200km of flat, easy-riding trails, connecting award-winning wineries, cafes, country pubs and artisan stores. Trail bikes and e-bikes are available for hire and there are cycle tracks for little ones wanting to join in the fun.

Families: Embark on a half-day, grade two, rafting adventure on the Mōhaka River. You'll be guided to a remote gorge where you can swim and float the hours away in gentle whitewater. Wanting a little more adrenalin? Try the full day, grade-three adventure, suitable for those aged 13 years and over.

Accessible adventures: Get up close to the remarkable gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers on the Gannet Safari Tour, which is suitable for wheelchair users. Ride in style and comfort over the picturesque Cape Kidnappers Station in air-conditioned 4x4 vehicles traversing riverbeds, native bush and steep gullies with breath-taking views.

Take on a raft of activities at the Awastone Riverside Haven. Photo / Supplied

MANAWATŪ

Super fit: Have a wet and wild time wakeboarding at Off The Loop cable park. This purpose-built, double-laned course in Foxton offers riders a variety of flat glassy water, ramps and rail slides. More advanced riders can challenge their skills in the Black Lane to negotiate a series of obstacles, kickers and sliders.

Beginners: Give mountain biking a go at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park, one of the North Island's premier mountain bike parks. Grade 2-3 rides are available across 30km of epic trails, jumps and tracks for Beginners to enjoy.

Families: Explore the Rangitīkei River by raft or kayak at Awastone Riverside Haven. Choose from a range of adventures, including trips to the mystical Whitecliff Boulders or the Grand Canyons of the Rangitīkei, where you can visit locations used in the Lord of the Rings movies. Extend your trip with a stay at a cosy cabin or park up your camper or caravan along the riverside.

Accessible adventures: Experience an exciting 4WD Safari adventure at Makoura Lodge, a fifth-generation farm. The exhilarating ride across their 4WD track lets you enjoy the thrill of the ride under the safety of an expert driver. Tours can be tailored to wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.

Jet off on a Whanganui River adventure. Photo / Supplied

WHANGANUI

Super fit: Take the Whanganui River Journey - the only one of New Zealand's Great Walks that isn't actually a walk - with Unique Whanganui River Experience. The three to five day guided trip is infused with history, culture and stories by local iwi and delicious Māori kai.

Beginners: Ride a jet boat to the Bridge to Nowhere, a concrete road-bridge in Whanganui National Park. The one-hour jet boat ride is the best and most exciting way for beginners to get into the heart of the park, followed by a 45-minute walk along maintained bush trails to the bridge.

Families: All aboard the Motor Vessel Wairua, an authentic Whanganui riverboat ride to the village of Ūpokongaro. There you can get a drink or a bite to eat before cycling back to Whanganui, a flat and easy 10.5km trip, suitable for young and old.

Accessible adventures: Join a guided heritage walking tour with Whanganui History and Heritage, which is accessible to those with mobility issues. The tour takes you through the Whanganui CBD, the Old Town, Pukenamu Queens Park and the Pākaitore Gardens.

Taranaki and the Egmont National Park can be sampled ina day on the Pouakai Crossing walk. Photo / Supplied

TARANAKI

Super fit: Knock off Taranaki's premier hike, the Pouākai Circuit - a 2-3-day trek through Egmont National Park. Its unique terrain includes the Ahukawakawa Swamp, rainforest, and scenic alpine tarns. If you have limited time, experience the highlights of the Circuit in just a day on the Pouākai Crossing walk.

On a clear, fine day keen and experienced mountaineers can attempt the 8-10 hour climb up to the Taranaki Maunga Summit.

Beginners: Head to East Egmont for a Tolkien-like, scenic-adventure through the Goblin Forest Track (Kāmahi Walk). Or visit the nearby Wilkies Pools, a series of natural plunge pools with a glorious view.

Visit Lake Mangamahoe, a scenic lake and park for mountain biking, walking or horse riding. Or for more of a challenge, climb the Paritutū Rock on the New Plymouth coastline.

Families: Visit the Pukeiti Gardens, set in a magnificent rainforest on the lower slopes of the maunga. Children will love the Kids Treehouse Trail, a free self-guided activity through the gardens with an activity pack. Try a marked trail or a more serious day tramp in the rainforest - where the whole family can sleep above the treetops in the Pīwakawaka Hut.

Relax with a picnic at the Tūpare Garden, a premier landscaped garden with walkways leading to a river flat and barbecue area. Or walk the 90-minute lakeside loop at Lake Rotokare Scenic Reserve, through a predator-proof enclosure.

Accessible adventures: Explore Pukekura Park, Taranaki's premier botanical gardens with fernery and display houses, the acclaimed TSB Bowl of Brooklands, and the Brooklands Zoo. Electric mobility scooters are available to use free of charge (bookings essential).

Enjoy artworks, the Te Rewa Rewa bridge, coffee shops and surf beaches on the accessible New Plymouth Coastal Walkway running 13km from Port Taranaki to Bell Block. Or for a view of the maunga take the wheelchair-friendly Potaema Track.

A 10-seater mobility vehicle is also available Fridays to Mondays at Pukeiti gardens where there is also an accessible walkway to the Waterwheel Lookout.

WELLINGTON

Super fit: Climb 220ms above sea level, scale 1200 steep steps, navigate narrow pathways across ridgelines, and traverse two swing bridges on the Escarpment Track day trip - one of the highlights of the Te Araroa Trail, this is not for the faint of heart. The reward is sweeping views of the spectacular Kāpiti Coastline and the region's famous Kāpiti Island.

Beginners: Tick a visit to Kāpiti Island nature reserve off your bucket list. Take the night-time guided tour with Kapiti Island Nature Tours for your best chance at spotting a little spotted kiwi.

Families: Hire a bike and jump on board the Remutaka Rail Trail Explorer tour, with Wildfinda. Weave through native bush, old rail yards and bridges before peaking at the summit's grassy plateau. Then enjoy the descent to Cross Creek, Wairarapa surrounded by some of New Zealand's most scenic farmland. Shuttles provided at both ends.

Accessible adventures: Visit the world's first fully-fenced ecosanctuary, Zealandia. This incredible haven, just minutes from the city, is set around a reservoir and home to some of New Zealand's most rare and extraordinary wildlife. Several wheelchair accessible tracks are signposted throughout the valley. A support person can come along for free.

